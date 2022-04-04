CLEO TV Announces The Series Premieres Of "Decor Remixed" and "Global Gourmet" Hosted By Dominique Calhoun and Chef Essie Bartels with New Episodes Airing Back-To-Back Beginning Wednesday, April 6 At 9 P.M./8C
SILVER SPRING, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CLEO TV announced the premieres of two, new lifestyle series that shine a spotlight on the joys of delicious food, the art of decorating and stories of wanderlust travel, with "Decor Remixed'' and "Global Gourmet". "Decor Remixed", hosted by interior designer Dominique Calhoun, and "Global Gourmet", hosted by the renowned Chef Essie Bartels, debut with back-to-back episodes beginning Wednesday, April 6 at 9 p.m./8C on CLEO TV.
"Decor Remixed" follows interior designer Dominique Calhoun, principal at Remix Living, as she takes on clients who have yet to realize their space's full potential. Her philosophy is to make "high impact design accessible to everyone" on a reasonable budget. In each episode, Dominique, along with her network of makers and artisans, get creative to deliver a space beyond the clients' wildest expectations. Based in Philadelphia, she adds a personal touch to each design job by incorporating custom pieces from the iconic city's artisan community. No project is ever the same, but they will always find a way to accomplish their goals regardless of how impossible the project may seem.
Chef Essie is the person from whom you want to learn from in the kitchen and in life as a creator, traveler, entrepreneur and mogul on "Global Gourmet". Her extensive travels across the globe have inspired colorful stories and the most incredible dishes bursting with flavor and passion. Growing up in Ghana, her mother's tiny kitchen is where her love affair with spice ignited and it has now grown into an empire. Chef Essie believes that spice is the anchor to a great dish, taking viewers on a flavorful journey bringing West African cuisine to the world!
DECOR REMIXED – PREMIERES APRIL 6 AT 9 p.m./8C ON CLEO TV
In the premiere episode, Dominique and Dre meet with a return client, Taylor Bobbi, to go over ideas for her new salon space. Meanwhile, a bet between Dominique and Dre could possibly determine Dre's future as Dominique's chauffeur.
GLOBAL GOURMET – PREMIERES APRIL 6 AT 9:30 p.m./8:30C ON CLEO TV
In the premiere episode, Essie gives us a look and taste of some fabulous food. She serves up Moroccan Chicken in a tagine that looks amazing and tastes even better. Then, she slowly cooks Peppered Goat and serves it with a side of Kelewele.
ABOUT DECOR REMIXED
"Decor Remixed" is produced by Dorsey Pictures (a Red Arrow Studios company), with Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus serving as Executive Producers. Heather Vasquez serves as the Supervising Producer. For CLEO TV, Jason Ryan and Allison Simmons serve as the Executive Producers in Charge of Production. Susan Henry serves as Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.
In every episode of "Decor Remixed", Dominique Calhoun takes on clients who have yet to realize their space's full potential. Stretching the budget to deliver even more of a makeover than the client ever thought possible, Dominique, along with her network of makers and artisans, get creative to deliver a space beyond the clients' wildest expectations! No project is ever the same, but they will always find a way regardless of how impossible the project may seem!
ABOUT GLOBAL GOURMET
"Global Gourmet" is produced by Powerhouse Productions, with Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead serving as Executive Producers. For CLEO TV, Jason Ryan and Allison Simmons serve as the Executive Producers in Charge of Production. Susan Henry serves as Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.
Essie Bartels is a creator, global traveler, entrepreneur and mogul. For one little girl, the journey started in her mother's tiny kitchen in Ghana where her love affair with spice was ignited. Her flavorful journey continued all over the globe, spurred by her insatiable appetite for travel. She played with exotic palates, tested cuisines and concocted condiments. As her experiments with spices grew, so did the demand for her homemade sauces which all boiled down to what you now find in this jar: bottled up joy handed down through three generations to spice up your life. That little girl was Essie. "Global Gourmet" offers ﬂavorful dishes, spice mixology and bringing West African cuisine to the world. Essie Bartels will take her viewers on a flavorful journey. Essie's cooking expresses her passion for food and people. She believes that spice is the anchor to a great dish. Essie's vibrant upbringing in Ghana, her world travels, and entrepreneurial spirit all deliver incredible dishes bursting with flavor and spirit.
About TV One Networks
TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 43 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network with a 34.9 million household reach. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, ATL Homicide, Life therapy, Don't Waste Your Pretty and Urban One Honors. While CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today's modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content both original and acquired series including Culture Kitchen, Living by Design, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com , the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.
Media Contact
CLEO TV PR, CLEO TV, 240-524-1410, media@tvone.tv
SOURCE CLEO TV