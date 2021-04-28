NAPA, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Making it easier to enjoy the fresh flavors of sushi right at home, Flat Top Hills invites consumers to learn from Angelina Mondavi along with special guests through Rolling In Style, a series on Instagram Live in May. Designed to demystify how to create sushi-inspired dishes in a home kitchen, the three-episode event brings Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker, together with guests from Lundberg Family Farms, Eiko's Modern Japanese and Osprey Seafood to share tips and ideas.
"Sushi and wine can be a really beautiful pairing. The crisp acidity of a Sauvignon Blanc or citrusy richness of Chardonnay play off fresh fish, while the savory notes in a Cabernet Sauvignon complement deeper flavors like unagi," said Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker for Flat Top Hills and member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family. "But even for accomplished home cooks, making sushi can feel intimidating. That's why we've gathered some experts and friends to share advice and techniques, and of course some favorite wines."
Hosted by wine and culinary personality Oscar Peralta of @Beyond.The.Taste, special guests will join Angelina Mondavi to talk about ingredients, techniques and great pairings. Live on @FlatTopWines on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, the full series includes:
Rolling In Style with Flat Top Hills
- May 6 – with Brita Lundberg, Lundberg Family Farms
- May 13 – with Allison Hallum and Chef Tateki Noma, Eiko's Modern Japanese
- May 27 – with Kelsey Coulson, Osprey Seafood
Kicking off on May 6, Brita Lundberg, member of the fourth generation of leadership at Lundberg Family Farms, will chat with Angelina about different varieties of rice and why sushi rice is key. She'll also share some easy recipes and swap stories about growing up in the family business.
On May 13, Eiko's Modern Japanese Proprietor Allison Hallum and Executive Chef Tateki Noma will showcase Poke, a beloved favorite at the restaurant, located in the First Street Napa district. They'll talk about the differences in California and Hawaiian-style Poke, both available for take-out or dine-in orders, and also demonstrate how to make a delicious, simplified version at home.
The series concludes on May 27 with Osprey Seafood Culinary Director Kelsey Coulson. For those in the Napa area, Osprey Seafood will offer an exclusive Flat Top Hills Hand Roll Meal Kit, complete with everything needed to create hand rolls for two, including fresh fish, nori, rice, accompaniments and Flat Top Hills chopsticks* (*while supplies last). Purchase a kit, pick up a bottle of Flat Top Hills, tune in, and cook along as Culinary Director Kelsey Coulson demonstrates how to make the perfect hand roll right at home. Kits must be ordered by Tuesday, May 25 for pick-up Thursday through Saturday, May 27-29. Call 707.252.9120 to reserve.
More ideas for hosting sushi parties and choosing the perfect wine pairings are also available on the winery's Pinterest page, https://www.pinterest.com/flattopwines/how-to-host-a-sushi-party/. The complete Flat Top Hills line includes juicy Rosé (SRP $13.99), crisp Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $13.99), balanced Chardonnay (SRP $13.99), rich Red Blend (SRP $15.99), and velvety Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $15.99). The wines are available nationwide – find the nearest retailer at https://www.flattopwines.com/find-near-you.
About Flat Top Hills
Flat Top Hills is a premium collection of vineyard-driven wines from the "G4," or fourth generation of the iconic C. Mondavi family, whose roots in California winemaking date back more than 75 years. Building on a legacy that includes some of the most storied wines and regions of California, Flat Top Hills is family-owned and draws from family-farmed vineyards. Together, G4 consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi and head winemaker Randy Herron developed the line with an eye to approachability and uncompromising quality. Visit FlatTopWines.com to learn more, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FlatTopWines.
