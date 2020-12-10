HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may look quite different this year– thanks to COVID-19. That doesn't mean we can't continue holiday traditions and celebrate the season with close family members and great food.
The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has some terrific ideas for attending or hosting small holiday gatherings. The key – let's all do it safely with these entertaining tips and food serving ideas.
10 COVID-Safe Holiday Tips
NFRA and the CDC recommend if you are hosting or attending a small holiday gathering:
- Have everyone wear masks
- Guests should remain 6 feet apart – arrange tables and chairs for social distancing
- Be outdoors as much as possible
- Make sure indoor areas are well-ventilated (open windows or doors)
- Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting
- Encourage all to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Provide hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid buffets or drink stations
- Have one masked person serve all food
- Offer single-serve, individually portioned foods like this deliciously fun and creative Mini White Chocolate Mousse Cups recipe.
More Super-Easy, Single-Serve Holiday Inspiration
Try these fun, tasty recipes and ideas for making your celebration safe and special. See our Holiday Gathering During COVID-19 video for preparation details and serving ideas.
Individual Mac & Cheese - Heat frozen mac & cheese, scoop onto decorative serving spoons, top each with shredded cheddar, and place on a serving platter.
Mexican Dippers – Heat frozen taquitos according to package instructions. Meanwhile, spoon fresh salsa into the bottom of small cups. Cut taquitos in half and place one in each cup. Garnish with a bit of sour cream and fresh cilantro.
Sweet & Sour Meatballs – Heat frozen meatballs in your favorite sweet & sour sauce. Spoon into individual cups, add a decorative toothpick, and serve.
Pierogi Skewers – Boil frozen mini pierogi and drain. For a fun serving idea, skewer them and stand them up in a block of cheddar cheese. Serve with sour cream.
Fake-Out Take-Out Shrimp Fried Rice – Heat frozen fried rice according to package instructions. Scoop rice into mini Chinese takeout containers. Meanwhile, heat frozen coconut or regular fried shrimp. Place a shrimp on top of each container of rice.
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake Bites – Cut a frozen cheesecake into slices. Cut each slice into thirds and place pieces into decorative cupcake liners. Top each piece with melted chocolate chips and a maraschino cherry.
Final Holiday Thoughts for a Stress-free Holiday
- Cheat a Little: Cut yourself a break…you don't have to make everything from scratch.
- Stock up for the Holidays: Shop early – and fill the fridge and freezer with lots of delicious foods.
- Embrace the Shortcut: Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with foods from the freezer and dairy aisles.
- Get Inspired: Visit EasyHomeMeals.com or follow Easy Home Meals on Instagram to see and experience creative, inspiring Holiday meal, appetizer and dessert ideas.
