TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is one of the world's most widely-accepted benchmarking standards for food safety, but companies are finding it harder than ever to achieve compliance. In this exclusive webinar, experts in compliance, science and technology unpack the solution for the food industry.
GFSI encompasses many recognized food safety schemes and recently, GFSI updated its standards for Canada, requiring 100 percent compliance when many producers struggle to achieve 85 percent. This was one of many recent changes to food safety standards that have left companies exposed to new risk in customer and supplier dealings. Combined with the pressures of COVID-19, food security is at an all-time low.
In a live panel conversation, the speakers will share insight from their positions at leading food producers, auditors and software providers. Topics will cover the evolving requirements in safety regimes and corresponding corporate challenges and how these challenges can be met with the best of modern food safety methods and software.
Register to attend this live webinar and get the chance to participate in the audience Q&A. Registrants will also be entered to win up to $5,000 off the recommended food safety software (terms and conditions apply).
Join Dr. Kantha Shelke, CFS, Principal, Corvus Blue LLC; Dr. Liliana Casal-Wardle, Senior Director Food Safety & Supply Chain Risk Management, The Acheson Group (TAG); and Kevin Davies, Chief Design Officer, Provision Analytics, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am BST/UK (5am EDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit GFSI and the Compliance Challenge for Food Safety.
