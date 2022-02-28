SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate its newly remodeled retail store at its headquarters, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, a leading manufacturer of premium chocolate products since 1852, is launching its first-ever Golden Square campaign which will award five winners and their guests an exclusive tour of the Ghirardelli chocolate manufacturing facility, which is not open and available to the public.
As one of the few chocolate companies in the United States to control every aspect of its chocolate manufacturing process, winners of the sweepstakes will become immersed in the magical world of bean-to-bar chocolate on the exclusive tour. The winners will tour the factory, as chocolatiers provide a thorough education on how Ghirardelli's famous chocolate is made, including the premium ingredients used and the type of equipment utilized. And finally, they will be treated to tasty samples and a supply of chocolate ($250 retail value per winner).
Customers who visit the store, located at 1111 139th Avenue in San Leandro, California, will receive a Ghirardelli Square and details on how to enter the sweepstakes. The Golden Square Sweepstakes will run until May 22. For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/StoreLocations-SanLeandro
The newly remodeled store now offers a full menu of soda fountain classics such as real ice cream shakes, traditional malts, and hot cocoas, as well as an assortment of ice cream sundaes topped with handmade hot fudge, and irresistible chocolate treats including chocolate chip cookies, decadent brownies, and dipped strawberries. Chocolate lovers can enjoy the full line of Ghirardelli baking bars, chips, and cocoas, and enjoy an exclusive selection of Ghirardelli chocolate gifts and limited edition packaging not available anywhere else, including several San Francisco inspired gifts.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate, and all of the ways our fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, we take pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few companies in America that controls the entire chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean to finished product. This oversight of the manufacturing process combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures that you are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit http://www.ghirardelli.com/.
