SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, a leading manufacturer of premium chocolate products since 1852, is ushering in a new look and feel for its Intense Dark line, to make it easier for shoppers to find on-shelf and to better communicate its intensely delicious flavor.
Consumer insights and testing guided the brand to maintain much of what consumers know and recognize about Ghirardelli, with updates to the overall look of the products for more visibility and taste appeal. Changes include a modernized font, more attention-grabbing, bold colors and improved product photography. Already rolling out in stores, Ghirardelli's Intense Dark Chocolate line's new, vibrant packaging appeals to the brand's audience, while keeping the recognizable Ghirardelli look intact. Chocolate lovers will find Ghirardelli's beloved Intense Dark Chocolate more easily in aisles at retailers nationwide.
"The Intense Dark packaging redesign was a delicate balance between helping the package stand out, and not disrupting the recognition and loyalty we have with this beloved brand," said Bobby Oliver, Director of Ghirardelli's Everyday Confection business. "Not only is the vibrant new packaging more visible in aisle, we've also made it easier for consumers to find their favorite flavor of our intensely delicious dark chocolate."
Along with the design update, the brand added clearer, bolder flavor callouts for immediate flavor recognition. Each flavor has its own designated color, making it easier to recognize and consistent across all formats—from bar to SQUARE.
Ghirardelli's Intense Dark Chocolate offers a portfolio of 11 dark chocolate recipes offered in bars and individually wrapped SQUARES format across three categories. Ghirardelli's rich, bold, and intensely delicious dark chocolate pairs well with wine, coffee, tea and make a great addition to charcuteries boards and party platters. To learn more about expert food and beverage pairings for the following rich, Intense Dark Chocolate flavors, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/intense-dark.
HIGH CACAO
- 60% Cacao: Dark chocolate with 60% cacao for a robust cacao flavor with notes of ripe red fruit.
- 72% Cacao: A Best-Seller! Dark chocolate with 72% cacao, with hints of mocha, blackberry, and dark cherry.
- 86% Cacao: Dark chocolate with 86% cacao for a full-bodied flavor with hints of dark cherries and dried plums
- 92% Cacao: Dark chocolate with 92% cacao for the perfect balance of fruit-forward and earthy notes.
NUTS, SWEET & SALTY
- Sea Salt Almond: Dark chocolate with roasted almonds and sea salt for an irresistible combination of salty and sweet.
- Roasted Hazelnut: Dark chocolate with the texture of crunchy roasted hazelnuts.
- Salted Caramel: Dark chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces and sea salt for an irresistible combination of salty and sweet.
- Toffee Almond: Dark chocolate with a blend of crunchy toffee and roasted almonds.
FRUIT
- Raspberry: Dark chocolate with a blend of raspberry bits and raspberry flavor infusions.
- Cherry Almond: Dark chocolate with a blend of tangy cherry bits and crunchy roasted almonds.
- Blood Orange: Dark chocolate with a blend of zesty blood orange bits and blood orange flavor.
About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate, and all of the ways our fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, we take pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few companies in America that controls the entire chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean to finished product. This oversight of the manufacturing process combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures that you are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit http://www.ghirardelli.com/.
Charli Sharp, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, 1 757.675.6770, charli@cspublicrelations.com
