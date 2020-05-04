LANDOVER, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced the #HealthyAtHome #GiantFoodChallenge in May to foster virtual connections and offer guidance for ways to stay active and healthy while following guidelines for social distancing. The free-to-all challenge will be led by Giant's in-house team of 11 licensed nutrition professionals who have developed a robust suite of digital recourses including free online classes and webinars to support the community in working toward their health goals while staying safe at home.
Modeled after the World Health Organization's #HeathyAtHome campaign offering guidance to individuals and families, the challenge will be hosted on Giant's website and social media channels to encourage the community to move more and add healthier options to their plates. Research has shown that engaging in group health and fitness activities or goals can increase motivation and reduce stress levels.
"As the fatigue of sheltering in place wears on, we've been hearing from many of our customers a desire to move more and eat healthier," said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and Director of Healthy Living at Giant Food. "We're hoping this challenge will help to get our community moving towards a healthier lifestyle and engaging with one another in a fun and safe way. Ultimately, if we all do our part to stay healthy - and at home - it will help protect essential workers like our associates who can't stay home because of the vital role they play in our communities."
The #HealthyAtHome #GiantFoodChallenge will offer simple weekly goals that build on each other to create habits for a healthier overall lifestyle:
Week 1: Eat a fruit and/or vegetable at every meal and take 10 minutes each day to stretch.
Week 2: Try out a new fruit or vegetable each day, or try preparing a favorite in a different way. Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day – walking, dancing or yard work all count!
Week 3: Include a whole grain, like brown rice or whole-wheat flour, in meals and snacks – and find a new fitness class online to try out.
Week 4: Aim for one meatless meal every day! Then, work to increase daily steps around the house, yard or neighborhood.
No registration or cost is required to participate and there are many ways individuals, community groups and businesses can get involved:
- Join Nutrition at Noon every Monday in May at 12:00pm to kick off the weekly challenge.
- Sign up for the weekly challenge email at nutrition@giantfood.com to receive the Weekly Challenge as well as tips, recipes and online resources.
Participants are encouraged to share their own #HealthyAtHome experiences on Instagram Stories or Facebook Live, or with a picture on Instagram, Facebook and/or TikTok tagging @GiantFood and using the #HealthyAtHome and #GiantFoodChallenge hashtags.
Local groups and businesses looking for a personalized challenge are invited to reach out to the Giant Nutrition team for a video or group shout out on the Nutrition at Noon weekly challenge series. The nutrition team can even provide tailored tips for participating group and businesses during their virtual team meetings.
For more information, and to check out the #HealthyAtHome #GiantFoodChallenge kick off video, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.
About Giant Food
Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 23 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.