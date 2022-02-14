GENEVA and RIVER FALLS, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Givaudan and US-based company Fiberstar today announced that they have entered into an agreement allowing Givaudan to commercialise and use Fiberstar's natural, plant-based texturising ingredient Citri-Fi®. The collaboration will support the expansion of Givaudan's Taste & Wellbeing portfolio while extending Fiberstar's geographic footprint and research & development opportunities.
The collaboration combines Givaudan's broad customer reach and leadership in Taste, Sense, Nutrition and Health with Fiberstar's expertise in the foodstuff texturising market space enabling food manufacturers to better respond to consumer demand in plant-based ingredients for products that combine desirable texture and taste.
Citri-Fi® is a clean label, non-GMO, vegan solution, free of commonly recognised allergens, that improves the texture, taste and stability of a variety of foods ranging from baked goods to meat alternatives. Citri-Fi® is derived from soluble and insoluble orange and lemon fibres through a mechanical process that converts what was once a by-product of the citrus juicing industry into a sustainable, nature-friendly ingredient.
Serge Sabrier, Global Category Director Sense, Givaudan said: "Foodstuff texturisers are an important component in supporting our customers and delivering great food experiences to consumers. We are excited to be partnering with Fiberstar, expanding our Sense Texture offering that today is strong in oat and quillaia. Both oat and citrus are considered superhero ingredients, offering exceptional functionality as natural foodstuff texturizers. Citrus fibre is a winning addition due to its high functionality and high consumer acceptance around the globe."
John A. Haen, President and CEO of Fiberstar added: "We are enthusiastic about this new commercial agreement. With more than 20 years of experience in the natural texturisers space, we are excited to work with Givaudan to bring clean label texturisers and our extensive applications knowledge to a wider customer-base while also benefiting from Givaudan's R&D expertise."
Citri-Fi® can be used across a range of applications, adding body and mouthfeel to dairy and dairy substitutes; improving viscosity and mouthfeel in soups and sauces; enhancing moisture and freshness in bakery goods; and for boosting juiciness and texture in plant-based meat alternatives. In addition to these properties and benefits, Citri-Fi® can also improve a product's nutritional profile.
In 2022, Givaudan will initially offer Citri-Fi® ingredients in Latin America* and to selected customers in Europe. Outside of these areas, Fiberstar will continue servicing its current customer-base and global distributor network. Givaudan will also use Citri-Fi® in its development work as it co-creates formulations with its customers. In the future, Givaudan intends to offer Citri-Fi® as an ingredient across all markets around the world.
(*with the exception of Chile)
About Givaudan
Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances, with its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating tastes and scents. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the Company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.3 billion and a free cash flow of 12.8% of sales. Let's imagine together on http://www.givaudan.com.
About Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing
Powered by innovation and creativity, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing aims to shape the future of food by becoming the co-creation partner of choice to its customers. Built on its global leadership position in flavours and taste, the Company goes beyond to create food experiences that do good and feel good, for body, mind and planet. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavours, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan's passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game changing innovations in food and beverage. Let's imagine together the future of food. Learn more at http://www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing.
About Fiberstar
Fiberstar, Inc. http://www.FiberstarIngredients.com is a privately held innovative biotechnology Company focused on enhancing food performance by manufacturing and marketing value-added, plant based food ingredients. Its largest brand, Citri-Fi, is a natural, highly functional citrus fiber sustainably produced. The physical patented process creates the high water holding and clean label emulsification properties. Citri-Fi is GRAS, non-allergenic, non-GMO and has no E-number. This natural fiber line benefits meat, dairy, bakery, dressings, sauces, frozen food, beverages, plant based foods and pet food through textural improvements, nutritional enhancements and/or cost savings. Headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin with manufacturing in Florida and Wisconsin, Fiberstar sells products globally in over 65 countries.
