TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: GIVX) announced that its board of directors (the "Board") approved a change of the Company's auditor to KPMG LLP (the "Successor Auditor") from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") effective December 20, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

There were no modified opinions contained in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's annual financial statements for the period commencing at the incorporation of the Company and ending on the Effective Date. There were also no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

A Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, were reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board and filed on sedar.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a fintech company with a 20-year track record of sustainable, profitable growth that developed and commercialized a cloud-based, omnichannel technology platform seamlessly integrating gift and loyalty programs, point-of-sale systems and flexible payment services, to enterprise-level retail and hospitality merchants across the globe. With clients including some of the world's largest brands, Givex's platform is currently deployed in approximately 96,000 client locations across more than 100 countries.

Visit givex.com for more information.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-changes-auditor-to-kpmg-llp-301453712.html

SOURCE Givex

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.