GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gleim Exam Prep, a professional education company focused on accounting and aviation, is entering their third year of collaboration with the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, a subsidiary of the Feeding America organization, and will donate 48,000+ meals to 14,000+ families this holiday season.
Soaring food prices and sustained economic hardships have impacted many food banks and pantries, preventing them from providing the same level of aid to their communities as they have in the past.
"While many of us are excited about the holidays and the chance to spend time with family and friends to enjoy a wonderful meal, many of the families in our community not only do not know how they are going to provide for a holiday meal, but they struggle to provide regular meals at all," said Leza Mueller, Communication/Development Director at Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.
In response, Gleim created the Giving Back program, a multi-week campaign spanning the November holidays that provided a portion of the proceeds from every sale to Bread of the Migthy so they can provide meals for families in need.
Gleim and its employees have a longstanding tradition of raising funds for community charities. This year, to coincide with Giving Back, Gleim ran an employee food drive that generated hundreds of pounds of food donations for Bread of the Mighty.
"Gleim's generous donation of 261 pounds of food from their employee food drive plus the donation generated by the Gleim Giving Back campaign adds up to over 48,200 meals that can be distributed to hungry families," said Leza. "Their donation not only provides food for families in our community, but hope and encouragement as well."
Bread of the Mighty has a five-county service area. These meals will be distributed to Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, and Levy counties in the days and weeks to come.
"Making education accessible to all is a core mission of our company, and nutrition is a prerequisite. Food insecurity should not be a barrier to success," said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep. "We've been active members of our community for the last 47 years and giving back through our sustainability initiatives, scholarships, and charitable fundraising. We're privileged to work with Bread of the Mighty to make a direct impact in the fight to end hunger."
About Bread of the Mighty
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is a private, non-profit organization and a Partner Distribution Organization under Feeding America that provides food to the hungry. For 35 years, Bread of the Mighty has collected, sorted, and distributed over 6 million pounds of food and other essentials annually to over 170 partner food pantries, shelters, and feeding programs.
About Gleim Exam Prep
Founded in 1974, Gleim Exam Prep is a family-owned business and an industry leader in accounting and aviation exam prep. Based in Gainesville, FL, Gleim has helped candidates worldwide pass millions of certification exams.
