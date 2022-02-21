VINA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glenda's Farmhouse today unveiled the company's all new plant-based meat alternatives for fast and easy meal preparation for those seeking meat substitutes and those who simply love gluten free and vegan food options. The new Glenda's Farmhouse Walnut Crumbles are designed as a healthy and hearty foundation for popular recipes and traditional family favorites. The new product line comes in Original Savory, Mexican-Inspired, and Asian-Inspired flavors to support countless recipes and serve as a primary ingredient for tasty, satisfying meals.
The new products will make their public debut during the Natural Products Expo West event, scheduled for March 8-12, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Product samples and cooking demonstrations will showcase the wide range of meal options and recipe types that can benefit from these plant-based, ready-to-make meat alternatives.
"People are craving plant-based food options - whether they want a delicious meat substitute or simply prefer gluten-free, vegan-friendly foundations for their meals," said Kristin Coley, marketing & customer relations for Glenda's Farmhouse. "Walnuts are growing in popularity as a great alternative that provides robust flavor and exceptional texture while serving as an excellent foundation whether people are making tacos, enchiladas, Asian-inspired favorites - along with traditional family staples such as lasagna, sloppy joe's, burgers, and so much more. As a high protein and low-calorie/low-fat foundation, Glenda's Walnut Crumbles brings a healthy, easy-to-prepare option that should be in everyone's kitchen pantry."
Glenda's Walnut Crumbles can be prepared in minutes on the stovetop or microwave and simply require adding water prior to preparation. One package provides up to 8 servings at 160 calories per serving. Each flavor is low in fat, sodium, and carbohydrates and has 0 milligrams of cholesterol.
The main ingredients for each flavor option include organic chopped walnuts and sunflower oil along with other natural ingredients such as dried mushrooms, chili pepper, pinto bean flakes, and other seasonings depending on the flavor variety.
"These all-natural products are great for the most discerning foodies and anyone who favors organic, health-conscious meal options that provide all the flavor and textures people want for their favorite recipes," added Coley. "We've tried them in everything from great Mexican dishes to Asian bowls to simple and quick sandwiches. Everything made with Glenda's Walnut Crumbles has tasted great and been simple to prepare."
Glenda's will offer product demos and samples during the Natural Products Expo West event. See them at booth 214 throughout the event. More product information and recipes for Glenda's Walnut Crumbles can be found at http://www.glendasfarmhouse.com/product-category/walnuts/plant-based/. See GlendasFarmhouse.com for the company's full line of organic, plant-based food options.
Glenda's Farmhouse is part of Andersen & Sons Shelling, which is a vertically integrated walnut operation from growing to harvesting and processing. This gives Glenda's Farmhouse control over 60-70% of the ingredient supply chain for the Walnut Crumbles product. Along with trusted third-party vendors, Glenda's can get products to market through distribution that includes large retailers such as Sam's Club, Walmart, and many others. With 500,000 square feet of current production space, Glenda's is adding additional facilities to accommodate growth.
More About Glenda's Farmhouse
Made By Families, For Families in Vina, California. Glenda was known as "Glenda the Good Witch," because her cooking was magic at bringing families together. Their mission is to provide delicious and nutritious food for the whole family to enjoy while maintaining traditional values from innovative resources and farmers. Glenda's employs more than 260 people, with significant additional staffing during harvest time. Glenda's Farmhouse products are currently found in Sam's Club and Walmart nationwide.
