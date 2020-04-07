DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processed Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global processed meat market was valued at US$ 665 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is pprojected to reach levels worth US$ 1,327 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.
The rapid growth of the food processing industry, along with an increasing demand for animal-based protein products, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to hectic working schedules and changing dietary patterns of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat convenience food products. Furthermore, rising nutritional awareness among consumers and the availability of nutrient-rich packaged processed meat products have also favored the market growth.
Additionally, the thriving foodservice and retail industry is contributing to the burgeoning product demand across the globe. Quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, hotels and various retail and convenience stores are offering a variety of products, which have processed meat as a key ingredient. Moreover, advancements in meat preservation techniques have resulted in enhanced production and longer shelf-life.
Other factors, such as rising population and increasing expenditure capacity of the consumers, along with the availability of frozen products, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Foster Farms, Hormel Foods, JBS SA, Marel, Marfrig, National Beef, Nippon Ham Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms, Pilgrim's Pride, Sadia, Sanderson Farms Inc, Sysco, Tyson Foods, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global processed meat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the meat type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the processing type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global processed meat market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Processed Meat Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Meat Type
6.1 Poultry
6.2 Beef
6.3 Mutton
6.4 Pork
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Fresh-Processed Meat
7.2 Raw Fermented Meat
7.3 Raw-Cooked Meat
7.4 Pre-Cooked Meat
7.5 Cured Meat
7.6 Dried Meat
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Processing Type
8.1 Chilled
8.2 Frozen
8.3 Canned
9 Market Breakup by Distribution
9.1 Institutional Sales (HoReCa)
9.2 Retail Sales
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BRF S.A.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cargill Inc.
15.3.3 Foster Farms
15.3.4 Hormel Foods
15.3.5 JBS S.A.
15.3.6 Marel
15.3.7 Marfrig
15.3.8 National Beef
15.3.9 Nippon Ham Foods Ltd.
15.3.10 OSI Group
15.3.11 Perdue Farms
15.3.12 Pilgrim's Pride
15.3.13 Sadia
15.3.14 Sanderson Farms Inc.
15.3.15 Sysco
15.3.16 Tyson Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5bqrz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716