DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrocolloids Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hydrocolloids market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by factors such as the expansion of the processed food industry due to the increase in demand for convenience foods in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & African regions. Key drivers for the market's growth include a robust R&D base, as manufacturers are focusing on with product innovations to offer high-quality hydrocolloids for the end-user industries and the multifunctionality of hydrocolloids.
"The thickeners segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020."
The hydrocolloids markets, by function, is estimated to be dominated by the thickeners segment in 2020. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in various food products such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, and toppings. Key hydrocolloids used as thickeners include xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum (LBG), gum Arabic, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).
"The animal segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020"
The hydrocolloids market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the animal segment in 2020. Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different sources, such as beef, pork, and fish. Gelatin is one of the major hydrocolloids derived from animal sources having applications in the confectionery industry.
"The gelatin segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020."
The hydrocolloids market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the gelatin segment in 2020. Gelatin is derived from animal sources and has applications in food products such as candies, desserts, marshmallows, and ice creams. In Europe, gelatin is classified as food and is not subjected to food additive legislation. This is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for hydrocolloids manufacturers in the coming years.
"The food & beverages segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020."
The hydrocolloids market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020. The demand for hydrocolloids is projected to increase in the coming years due to its multifunctionality in the food industry and the rise in demand for convenience foods in emerging countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Pre and Post Covid-19 Scenario
4.3 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region
4.4 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type
4.5 Market, by Function
4.6 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application
4.7 North America: Hydrocolloids Market, by Source and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 Driving Consumption of Premium Food & Beverages, Expected to Drive Demand for Hydrocolloids
5.2.1.2 Multifunctionality of Hydrocolloids Leads to Their Wide Range of Applications
5.2.1.3 Post Covid Impact on Health and Wellness Trends, Subsequently Rising Health-Consciousness Among Consumer, Driving the Natural Hydrocolloids Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations
5.2.2.2 Shortage of Resources Has Created a Demand-Supply Imbalance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrate Great Potential for Hydrocolloids Post Covid-19
5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.4.2 Unclear Labeling Leading to Ambiguity and Uncertainty
5.3 List of Adjacent or Related Markets
6 Hydrocolloids Market: Regulations
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Codex Alimentarius
6.3 European Commission
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supply Chain
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.4 Patent Analysis
8 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.2.2 Realistic Scenario
8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.3 Gelatin
8.3.1 Gelatin is Commonly Added as a Gelling Agent in Candies, Desserts, Marshmallows, and Ice Creams
8.4 Xanthan Gum
8.4.1 Xanthan Gum is a Natural Polysaccharide and is Used in Various Industries
8.5 Carrageenan
8.5.1 Carrageenan is a Water-Soluble Gum and is Used in Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, and Bakery Products
8.6 Alginates
8.6.1 Alginate Used in Processed Foods and Beverages to Has Properties Such as Gelling, Thickening, Suspending, and Stabilizing
8.7 Agar
8.7.1 Agar is a Hydrocolloid Derived from Seaweeds, and is Hence Suitable for Vegetarians
8.8 Pectin
8.8.1 Pectin is Used for a Wide Range of Applications Such as Fruit Beverages and Soft Drinks
8.9 Guar Gum
8.9.1 Used as a Thickener in Fruit Juices in the Beverage Industry
8.1 Locust Bean Gum
8.10.1 Used as a Thickening Agent, Fat Replicator, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Coating Agent, and Texture and Sizing Agents in Various Industries
8.11 Gum Arabic
8.11.1 Gum Arabic is Used in Beverage Production, as It Helps to Stabilize the Flavor and Essential Oils in the Production of Soft Drinks or Concentrated Juices
8.12 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (Cmc)
8.12.1 Cellulose Gum is a Water-Soluble Gum That Has Been Used for Over Half a Century as a Thickener and Stabilizer in Food Products
8.13 Microcrystalline Cellulose
8.13.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) is Used in Applications Such as Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Cosmetics
9 Hydrocolloids Market, by Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.2.2 Realistic Scenario
9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.3 Botanical
9.3.1 Exudate Gums Are Polysaccharides Produced by Plants
9.4 Microbial
9.4.1 Xanthan Gum and Gellan Gum Are the Most Widely Used Microbial Hydrocolloids
9.5 Animal
9.5.1 Gelatin is Mainly Extracted from Animal Sources and Finds Applications is in the Confectionery Sector
9.6 Seaweed
9.6.1 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Have Commercial Prospects and Can Be Used as a Major Substitute to Plant Polysaccharides in the Near Future
9.7 Synthetic
9.7.1 Synthetic Hydrocolloids Are Cellulose Derivatives That Serve Principal Functions, Such as Thickening, Stabilizing, Emulsifying, and Gelling
10 Hydrocolloids Market, by Function
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.2.2 Realistic Scenario
10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.3 Thickeners
10.3.1 as Thickening Agents, They Find Applications in Soups, Salad Dressings, Gravies, Sauces, and Toppings
10.4 Stabilizers
10.4.1 Hydrocolloids Act as Stabilizers in Dairy Products, Beverages, and Desserts
10.5 Gelling Agents
10.5.1 Hydrocolloid Gelation is Used in Various Food Applications, as These Combine Macroscopic Structure Formation With An Ability to Flow and Often Have a Soft Solid Texture
10.6 Fat Replacers
10.6.1 Consumers Now Prefer Eating Reduced-Fat Products in Their Routine Diet
10.7 Coating Materials
10.7.1 Hydrocolloids Are Extensively Used in Edible Film-Forming Functions
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Hydrocolloids Are Also Gaining Popularity as Emulsifiers and Moisture-Binding Agents in Food Applications
11 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
11.2.2 Realistic Scenario
11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
11.3 Food & Beverages
11.3.1 Bakery & Confectionery
11.3.1.1 Hydrocolloids Are Widely Used to Improve the Quality of Bakery Products by Providing Texture, Stability, and Extended Shelf-Life
11.3.2 Meat & Poultry Products
11.3.2.1 Hydrocolloids Improve the Cooking Yield, Texture, and Slice Characteristics
11.3.3 Sauces & Dressings
11.3.3.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Many Sauces and Dressing Applications
11.3.4 Dairy Products
11.3.4.1 Food Hydrocolloids Are Used as Stabilizers, Thickeners, and Gelling Agents in Various Dairy & Frozen Food Products
11.3.5 Others
11.3.5.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Various Other Applications Such as Baby Foods, Beverages, and Prepared Foods
11.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
11.4.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used as Viscosity Control Agents, Due to Their Thickening and Gelling Properties, and Water-Binding Features in Cosmetic and Personal Care Applications
11.5 Pharmaceuticals
11.5.1 Use of Hydrocolloids in Pharmaceutical Products, Including Tablets, Capsules, and Syrups, is on the Rise
12 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Companies
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.2 Innovators
13.3.3 Visionary Leaders
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Market Ranking Analysis of the Hydrocolloids Market
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 Expansions & Investments
13.5.2 New Product Launches
13.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
13.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/Sme)
13.6.1 Progressive Companies
13.6.2 Starting Blocks
13.6.3 Responsive Companies
13.6.4 Dynamic Companies
14 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
- Agar Del Pacifo
- Agarmex
- Altrafine Gums
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)
- Ashland Inc.
- B & V Srl
- BASF
- Bhansali International
- CP Kelco
- Cargill
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Deosen
- Dupont
- East-Agar As
- Exandal Corp
- FMC Biopolymer
- Fuerst Day Lawson
- Fufeng Group
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group
- Koninklijke Dsm N.V.A
- Nexira
- Palsgaard A/S
- Tate & Lyle plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqrrzh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716