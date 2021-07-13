DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Disposables estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cups & Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Food Service Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Trays & Containers Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Trays & Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Foodservice Disposables Market
- Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Set the Tone for Disposables Demand
- Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
- Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive Need for Disposables
- Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Growing Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services, Augur Well for Disposables Market
- Plastic Food Service Disposables Raise Concerns Over Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives
- As Safety Reigns Supreme, Food Service Industry Compelled to Place Sustainability on the Backburner
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Products Drives Demand for Biodegradable Food Service Disposables
- Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth
- Innovative Designs & Customizations and Eco-Friendly Materials: Focus Area for Disposables Manufacturers
- Product Design and Features Play a Critical Role
- Advent of UV-Cured Inks to Create Custom Prints/Designs
- Double Walled Embossed Cups for Heat Resistance and Better Grip
- Disposable Cups & Lids Head Towards Bright Future
- Disposable Plastic Containers Continue to Record Strong Demand
- Styrene in Foam Packaging Raises Health Issues
