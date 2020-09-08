DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catering Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Catering Services Market to Reach $609 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catering Services estimated at US$494.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $133.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Catering Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$133.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- ARAMARK Corporation
- Compass Group PLC
- DO & CO AG
- Elior Group
- Gategroup
- Newrest Group Services SAS
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Catering Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 69
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67d0qs
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716