DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Cheese refers to a dairy product which is produced in a wide range of flavours, textures and forms by coagulating the milk protein casein, usually derived from the milk of cows, buffalo, goat or sheep. Cheese has been valued for ages due to its portability and longer shelf- life. Apart from this, it is a good source of nutrients, such as calcium which is vital for building strong bones and certain high-quality proteins that provide essential building blocks for strong muscles. In addition to this, it contains other important nutrients like phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A and vitamin B12. As a large variety of cheese is produced in the different parts of the globe, its texture and flavour mainly rely on the origin of the milk, whether it is aged, pasteurized or processed
Global Cheese Industry Drivers:
Fast food chains represent one of the major consumers of cheese worldwide and due to the increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes across the globe, the fast food industry is growing at a healthy rate. The high growth of the fast food industry is expected to result in an increased consumption of cheese in the near future
Emerging markets like China and India are anticipated to drive the global cheese market in the coming years. Earlier, the consumption of cheese was largely confined to western countries, however, with the increasing trend of westernisation of food consumption patterns along with growing economy, rise in middle class population and increasing urbanisation, the consumption of cheese in these markets are expected to grow
The growth of the organised retail sector is positively impacting the global cheese market. Until a few years ago, a number of global players were hesitant to sell their products in developing countries due to the fear of spoilage and lack of infrastructure, storage facilities and appropriate knowledge about the developing market. Nevertheless, with an increase in the number of organised retail stores, many players are investing in the markets like India and China
With an increase in the marketing initiatives taken by a number of players through various advertising mediums, such as newspaper, television, etc., the product awareness amongst the population in a number of new markets is augmenting
Competitive Landscape:
The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several large and regional manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. In the recent years, the industry has been witnessing innumerable expansions via merging and acquisitions which are taking place amongst regional players across the globe. There prevails a tough competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter.
Some of the top cheese manufacturers operating in the market are:
- Lactalis Group
- Fonterra
- FrieslandCampina
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Arla Foods
- SAVENCIA SA
This report provides a deep insight into the global cheese industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cheese industry in any manner
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global cheese market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global cheese market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global cheese market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cheese market?
5. What is the breakup of the global cheese market based on the source?
6. What is the breakup of the global cheese market based on the type?
7. What is the breakup of the global cheese market based on the product?
8. What is the breakup of the global cheese market based on the format?
9. What is the breakup of the global cheese market based on the distribution channel?
10. What are the key regions in the global cheese market?
11. Who are the key players/companies in the global cheese market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cheese Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Source
5.6 Market Breakup by Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Product
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Format
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
5.12 SWOT Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Strengths
5.12.3 Weaknesses
5.12.4 Opportunities
5.12.5 Threats
5.13 Value Chain Analysis
5.13.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.13.2 Manufacturing
5.13.3 Marketing
5.13.4 Distribution
5.13.5 Exports
5.13.6 End-Use
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14.1 Overview
5.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.14.4 Degree of Competition
5.14.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.14.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.15 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Cow Milk
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Buffalo Milk
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Goat Milk
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Natural
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Processed
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Product
8.1 Mozzarella
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cheddar
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Feta
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Parmesan
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Roquefort
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Specialty Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Format
10.1 Slices
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Diced/Cubes
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Shredded
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Blocks
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Spreads
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Liquid
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Performance of Key Regions
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
13 Cheese Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
14.3 Plant Machinery
14.4 Machinery Pictures
14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
14.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
14.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
14.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
14.11 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Key Player Profiles
17.1 Lactalis Group
17.2 Fonterra
17.3 FrieslandCampina
17.4 Dairy Farmers of America
17.5 Arla Foods
17.6 SAVENCIA SA
