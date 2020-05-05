NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate Flavors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$104.4 Million by the year 2025, Confectionery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Confectionery will reach a market size of US$3.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Blommer Chocolate Company
- Cargill, Inc.
- Cemoi Group
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Givaudan SA
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
- Olam International Ltd.
- Puratos Group NV
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Chocolate Flavors: An Introductory Prelude
Chocolate?s Image as Luxury Food & Its Exciting Flavor Profile
Create Fertile Environment
Widespread Publicity for Health Benefits of Chocolate Augments
Use Case
Robust Momentum in Food Flavors Industry Instigates Massive
Opportunities
Market Influenced by Cocoa Production Patterns
Global Competitor Market Shares
Chocolate Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vital Role of Flavors in Dairy Products Underpin Sales Volumes
Chocolate Flavored Milk: Order of the Day
Chocolate Flavored Cheese
Chocolate Flavored Yogurt
Chocolate Flavors Make a Cut in Ice Cream and Other Frozen
Products Verticals
Chocolate Flavors Carve Out Niche in the Breakfast Cereals Realm
Alcohols & Spirits: The New Application Area
Beers
Rising Demand for Organic Chocolate: Opportunity Indicator
Evolving Image of Fair Trade Chocolate to Steer Market Expansion
Growing Adoption of Low-Cost Compound Chocolate Augurs Well
A Peek into Latest Chocolate Flavor Trends
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Chocolate: Introduction
Different Types & Flavors of Chocolate
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
