The potential growth difference for the cloud kitchen market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.18 billion.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The advantages of cloud kitchens over restaurants is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing preference for home-cooked food will challenge market growth.
The cloud kitchen market report is segmented by type (franchised and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the cloud kitchen in APAC.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.
- CloudKitchens - The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only.
- Doordash Inc.
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi Catering Services LLC
Global Food Delivery Services Market – Global food delivery services market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and business model (order focused and logistics focused).
Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market – Global online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented by business model (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
