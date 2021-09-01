NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flax seeds market is poised to grow by USD 695.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the flax seeds market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of flax seeds.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Ground flax seeds and Whole flax seeds), Application (Animal food, Food and beverages, and Other applications), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the flax seeds market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flax seeds market covers the following areas:
Flax Seeds Market Sizing
Flax Seeds Market Forecast
Flax Seeds Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
