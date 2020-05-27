DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Additives Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food additives market is poised to grow by $ 8.86 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for processed food, increasing complexities in the food supply chain and growing demand for home food preservation. This study identifies the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the food additives market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising trend of non-GMO ingredients and shelf life extension of food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The food additives market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Bakery and confectionery
- Beverages
- Convenience food
- Snacks
- Others
By Product
- Flavors and enhancers
- Acidulants
- Colorants
- Sweeteners
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The food additives market covers the following areas:
- Food additives market sizing
- Food additives market forecast
- Food additives market industry analysis"
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food additives market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Univar Solutions Inc.. Also, the food additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flavors and enhancers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Acidulants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Colorants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Snacks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Univar Solutions Inc.
