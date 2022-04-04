DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Food Additives Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2026
The global market for Food Additives estimated at US$45.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Acidulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sweeteners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.8% share of the global Food Additives market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Food Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Rising demand for processed, packaged and convenience foods, specifically in developing economies, constitutes a major driving factor for the global food additives market. Changing and diversifying consumer tastes and escalating demand for foods and beverages with higher nutritional value, without compromising visual appearance, are also making it essential for food companies to use food additives.
With hectic lifestyles of people and growing workforce population, particularly expanding female workforce, changing consumer lifestyles and urbanization trend contributing to increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers, food companies are increasing production capacity of such products, thus fueling demand for food additives.
With food manufacturing companies looking for ways to prolong shelf-life of products without affecting the flavor or appearance, maintaining consistent quality and ensuring food safety, additives are being widely used to ensure the same during transportation to storage facilities.
Vitamins & Minerals Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Vitamins & Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
- 'Natural' Is In
- Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
- Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
- Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
- Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
- Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
- Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
- Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
- Savory: A Flavor to Savor
- Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
- Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
- Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
- Ongoing 'Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market
- Pantone Driving Color Selection
- Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
- Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects
- Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
- Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
- Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
- Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic
- Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives
- New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
- Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
- Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
- Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
- Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Segmental Analysis
- Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
- Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
- Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm
- Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
- Concerns Surround Neotame
- Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
- Flavors
- A Highly Competitive Market
- Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
- New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
- Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
- Preservatives
- Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives
- Are Food Preservatives Safe?
- Enzymes
- Food Colors
- The Rise of Natural Colors
- List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
- List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
- Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
- Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
- Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
- Fear of Blues and Greens
- Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
- Food Emulsifiers
- Innovation Characterizes the Market
- Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
- Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International Standard
- Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
- Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
- FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
- Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
- A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
