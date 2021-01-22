DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Solutions Create Growth Opportunities in the Global Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food & beverage industry is one of the most sensitive in terms of economic shifts and consumer preferences. Turning water challenges into business opportunities is seen not only as a chance to improve water efficiency and save money but more significantly as a powerful marketing tool, so consumers see a brand as sustainable and concerned about the environment.
This study focuses on water sustainability in food & beverage processing and packaging. Water and wastewater treatment is analysed in six main segments: design and engineering services, water treatment technologies, wastewater treatment technologies, process control and management, treatment chemicals, and operation and maintenance services.
The industry is moving toward smart, highly connected, and collaborative plants with a focus on control and predictability of products, processing, and resources. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects continue to reverberate throughout many industries in 2020, and might result in some major investments and upgrades being postponed or planned using a longer-term perspective.
Growth areas are related to closing the water loop, pursuing value chain excellence, incorporating digital solutions, and reducing the environmental footprint of operations (the food-energy-water nexus).
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the food & beverage industry, and how is the industry transforming to meet future sustainability demands and keep up with profitability while limiting any negative effects?
- What trends are shaping today's and tomorrow's food & beverage industry?
- What are the key drivers and restraints in the global food & beverage water and wastewater treatment market?
- What are the top growth and strategic investment opportunities and for the sustainable food & beverage water and wastewater industry of the future?
- What are the historical, current, and future market sizes, and which technologies, solutions, and regions are expected to witness the highest growth rates over the forecast period?
- Which industry leaders are best positioned to incorporate a circular economy, digitalisation, innovations, efficiency and self-sufficiency, water security, corporate water stewardship, and water sustainability?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for a Sustainable Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry
Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Overview and Scope of the Report
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Executive Summary
- Top 5 Messages
- Industry Water Footprint
- Global Pressures on the Industry
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share by Region
- Market Share by Segment
- The Food & Beverage Industry Transition
- Growth Opportunities Linked to a Modern Industrial Water Approach
- Food & Beverage Industry Sustainability Strategy
- Top Growth Opportunities
Industry Overview
- Food & Beverage Industry Overview
- Sector Growth Potential
Market Trends
- Global Pressures Impacting the Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market
- Attaining UN SDGs Through Water
- CSR in the Food & Beverage Industry
- Themes Driving Change in the Food & Beverage Industry
- Industry Transformation Starts with the Customer's Decision at the Shop Shelf
- The Future of Management in Food & Beverage Production Facilities
- Smart Food & Beverage Factory of the Future
- Examples of Innovative Technologies and Solutions Dedicated to Sustainable Food & Beverage Industry Operations
Water Footprint and Sustainable Strategy of the Food & Beverage Industry
- Water Use in Food & Beverage Industry Operations
- The Food-Water-Energy Nexus
- Mitigating Water Stress in the Food & Beverage Industry
- Treatment Technologies
- Industry Under Pressure
- Sustainability Strategy
- Water Sustainability - An Opportunity or a Duty?
Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Growth Opportunities by Segment
- Growth Opportunities by Segment Discussion
- Water Treatment Equipment Subsegments
- Wastewater Treatment Equipment Subsegments
Regional Analysis of the Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market
- Growth Opportunities by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
Visioning Scenarios (Asset Management Companies)
- Total Water Solution Concept - Turnkey Project Delivery
- Successful Business Model - Exceeding End Users' Expectations and Constant Improvements in the Level of Services
- How End Users Benefit from Comprehensive Solution Providers
- Examples of Comprehensive Water Solution Providers for the Food & Beverage Industry
Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Reducing Water Consumption
- Taking Control of Water Consumption
- Example of Holistic Water Management Approach - PepsiCo's Resource Conservation (ReCon) Programme
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Reusing and Recycling of Wastewater with Increased Water Supply Independence
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Incorporating Renewables and Seeking Energy Independence
- Case Study - Arla Foods and Veolia Water Working Together to Maximise Water and Energy Recovery
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Utilising Alternative Water Resources
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Implementing Sustainable Productivity
- Sustainable and Environmentally Neutral Factories: Producing More Using Less
- Case Study - PepsiCo 'Near Net Zero' Footprint Factory
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Switching to Advanced and Neutral Chemicals
- Key Criteria in Development of Chemicals for Food & Beverage Industry Application
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Utilising Smart Data Management
- General Concept of Food & Beverage Industry Digital Footprint
- Mitigating Key Water-related Challenges with Data-based Predictive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Taking the Lead in Creating a Better Environment for People and Local Communities
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Entering Niche Food & Beverage Markets
- Investment Opportunities
End Users' Perspective (Food & Beverage Companies)
- Top 10 Global Food & Beverage Companies
- Sustainable Practices
- Examples of Industry Leaders' Sustainable Water Approach
The Last Word
Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-9 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation
