The Global Food Cans market accounted for $21.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $33.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among consumers and growing demand for food & beverage metallic can products are major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing demand for alternatives such as flexible plastics in the food industry is hampering the growth of the market.
Food cans are leakage, tamper-proof and maintain the nutritional value of the product. Food cans are highly preferred by consumers, especially for dry and granular food products. Food cans witness high demand every year, with millions of food cans manufactured worldwide.
Based on material, the aluminium segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period owing to its resistant to corrosion and the fact that it has one of the longest shelf lives of any type of packaging. The lightweight and easy stackability of these cans provide storage and shipping efficiencies and limits overall transportation carbon emissions through logistics and supply chains, thus driving its adoption in packaging. Also, aluminium cans deliver 100 per cent protection against oxygen, light, moisture, and other contaminants.
