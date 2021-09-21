NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional flours market is poised to grow by $ 25.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., and The TradeLink International Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased demand from ready-to-eat food product manufacturers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the availability of raw materials due to weather conditions and natural calamities might hamper the market growth.
Functional Flours Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- RTE Products
- Bakery Products
- Soups And Sauces
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Functional Flours Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our functional flours market report covers the following areas:
- Functional Flours Market size
- Functional Flours Market trends
- Functional Flours Market industry analysis
This study identifies as the demand for gluten-free products among consumers is one of the prime reasons driving the functional flours market growth during the next few years.
Functional Flours Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Functional Flours Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Functional Flours Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Functional Flours Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist functional flours market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the functional flours market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the functional flours market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional flours market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- RTE products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soups and sauces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Ardent Mills LLC
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd.
- The TradeLink International Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
