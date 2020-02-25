NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Bubble Gum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bubble Gum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$409.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$333.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bubble Gum will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Arcor Group
- Cloetta AB
- Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.
- Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg
- Lotte Confectionery
- Mars, Incorporated
- The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
- Mondel?z International, Inc.
- Peppersmith
- Perfetti Van Melle
- The Hershey Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption
Gums: A Few Interesting Facts
Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in
Gum Consumption
Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the
Confectionery Sector
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce
Scope for Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand
Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
3D-Printed Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms
Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients
Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea
Chewing Gum for Weight Management
Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking
Green Chewing Gums
Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana
CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum
Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums
Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?
Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective
Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market
Potential
Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market
Potential
Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated
Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System
A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption
Flavor Preferences Vary by Region
"Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice
Mint: All-Time Favorite
Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor
Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns
Influence Gum Packaging Formats
Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)
Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums
Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All-
Natural Ingredients
Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening
Gum Augurs Well for the Market
Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in
Weight Management
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products
Rapid Urbanization
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
