ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-end kitchen appliance manufacturer ROBAM introduces its brand to the North American premium appliance market by showcasing proprietary next-generation technology at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 8 to 10 in booth S5825. For seven consecutive years, the company has ranked #1 in global sales for both built-in cooktops and range hoods, and holds the Guinness World Record for most powerful suction in a range hood. At the show, ROBAM will debut its 36-inch Tornado Range Hood, R-MAX Series 30-inch Touchless Range Hood, countertop R-BOX Combi Steam Oven featuring 20-in-1 functionality, and the 36-inch Five Burner Defendi Series Gas Cooktop.
"It's not every day that we have an opportunity to introduce our globally recognized, high performance kitchen appliances to the North American market," said Elvis Chen, ROBAM Regional Director. "We are very excited to provide the KBIS 2022 audience with a truly unforgettable experience that highlights the latest advances in technology, power and performance in a number of product categories."
Here's an example of what ROBAM will be showcasing at the show:
- 36-inch Tornado Range Hood: Inspired by the 31-degree angles of a cut diamond, this unit utilizes an energy-efficient, variable speed brushless motor and expanded 210mm cavity depth to create high suction pressure in three dimensions, resulting in a tornado-like turbine effect that eliminates fumes and grease rapidly.
- 30-inch R-MAX Series Touchless Range Hood: The slanted design and large, panoramic smoke cavity provide an unprecedented 105-degree opening angle for maximum coverage, and the touchless infrared panel allows for hands-free operation with just a wave.
- R-BOX Combi Steam Oven: This brand-new, countertop combi steam oven provides 20 unique functions in a single unit, including three professional steam modes, two baking functions, grilling, convection and air frying. It comes pre-loaded with 30 chef-tested smart recipes and is available in three colors: Mint Green, Sea Salt Blue and Garnet Red.
- 36-inch Five Burner Defendi Series Gas Cooktop: Following a two-year collaboration with Italy's Defendi Group, this cooktop features an upgraded pure copper burner with improved thermal conductivity and heat dissipation for sustained high-heat cooking.
About ROBAM
Founded in 1979, ROBAM is known around the world for its high-end kitchen appliances and ranks #1 in global sales for both built-in cooktops and range hoods. From integrating state-of-the-art Field-Oriented Control (FOC) technology and hands-free control options, to embodying an entirely new design aesthetic for the kitchen that doesn't hold back on functionality, ROBAM's suite of professional kitchen appliances offer the perfect combination of power and prestige. For more information, visit us.robamworld.com.
