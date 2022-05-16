NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Liquid Filling Machines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Liquid Type, By Equipment Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global liquid filling machines market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 3,503.59 million in 2021 to reach USD 5,205.78 million by 2030.
What is Liquid Filling Machines? How Big is Liquid Filling Machines Market Share?
- Report Overview
Filling machines is a type of packaging machine developed for packaging items like food, beverages, and pharmaceutical merchandise. They are available in several modes of operation like automatic, form-fill-seal, and semi-automatic. Liquid filling machines are equipment designed for filling liquid in bottles and containers. The purpose of this machine is to provide easy pouring and convenient experience for different aged consumers and reduce the requirement for packaging with human hands.
The increasing demand for liquid filling machines across various sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries is anticipated to drive the liquid filling machines market's growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 demonstrates the downfall of the industry growth due to the forceful complete and partial lockdown across the world. However, the pandemic has encouraged various pharmaceutical companies to increase investment in developing vaccines, thereby fueling the demand for liquid filling machines market.
Top Manufacturers in the Global Market:
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc.
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies
- Bosch Packaging
- Coesia Group
- E-PAK Machinery.
- Filling Equipment Co.
- GEA Group
- Inline Filling Systems
- JBT Corp
- KHS GmbH
- Krones Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Ronchi Mario S.p.A
- Scholle Packaging
- Tetra Laval International
Liquid Filling Machines Market: Growth Drivers
The global liquid filling machines market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for liquid filling machines from various end-user industries like healthcare & pharmaceuticals, paint & oil and personal & health care, cosmetics, and food & beverages. As a result, major pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development activities to ramp up their production capacity through capacity expansion. This factor is expected to create huge growth opportunities in the global liquid filling machines market.
These packaging machines have the ability to fill thousands of various types of containers with different types of liquids with less time and labor. Therefore, various businesses are using these machines to improving enhancing their production line, thus boosting the market growth. moreover, growing awareness about hygienic and safe food & beverage canned products like soup, sauces, cooking oil, alcoholic beverages, and water as well as the increasing popularity of preservative products are the key factors hugely contributing to the growth of liquid filling machines.
Liquid Filling Machines Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Outlook for 2030
USD 5,205.78 Million
Market Size 2021 Value
USD 3,503.59 Million
Expected CAGR Growth
4.6% from 2022 - 2030
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022 - 2030
Top Market Players
Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Bosch Packaging, Coesia Group, E-PAK Machinery., Filling Equipment Co., GEA Group, Inline Filling Systems, JBT Corp, KHS GmbH, Krones Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Scholle Packaging, and Tetra Laval International.
Segments Covered
By Liquid Type, By Equipment Type, By End-User, By Region
Customization Options
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Liquid Filling Machines Market: Report Segmentation
- Insight by End-User
Based on the end-user segment, the food and beverage segment witnessed the largest market share in 2021 owing to changing lifestyle choices and work culture of populations. The growing adoption of hygienic, healthy, and safe packaged beverages and ready-to-eat meals among consumers is also contributing to the growth of the food & beverage segment. Moreover, the rising consumption of packaged products, increasing consumption of packaged distilled water, healthy juices, and others is expected to accelerate the segment's growth. However, the cosmetic segment is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecasting years due to the growing demand for innovative packaging from the cosmetics industry.
Geographic Overview: Liquid Filling Machines Market
Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region witnessed the largest market share. The key factors boosting the growth of this market in the region include the growing population, rising per capita income, and fluctuating lifestyle of the population. In addition, growing awareness about health consciousness among consumers as well as rising demand for bottled energy drinks and fruit juices are further fueling the automatic liquid filling machine market growth in the region. Also, the growing preference for online shopping and the increasing focus on physical appearance and personal hygiene are some of the other factors contributing to the Asia Pacific market growth.
Moreover, North America is expected to favor the market growth with progressive CAGR over the projected years due to an increase in consumption of bottled water and convenience food products. Other factors likely to support the market growth include the growing focus of the population on health and hygiene. In addition, the rising consumption of beverages like wine, beer, and healthy drinks across the U.S. is projected to accelerate the market growth opportunities over the foreseen period.
Browse the Detail Report "Liquid Filling Machines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Liquid Type, By Equipment Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/liquid-filling-machines-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Liquid Filling Machines Market: By Liquid Type Outlook
- Consumable
- Drugs
- Industrial
- Chemicals
- Other
Liquid Filling Machines Market: By Equipment Type Outlook
- Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
Liquid Filling Machines Market: By End-User Outlook
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetic
- Others
