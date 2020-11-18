DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Sugar Substitute Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The natural sugar substitute market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The global sugar substitutes market is gaining new grounds owing to the rise in obesity and diabetic levels across the world and the growth of the health-conscious population. The growing demand for naturally sweetened food items products, including functional water, confectionary items, and juices, particularly in the health-conscious consumer segment, which perceives natural substitutes as an alternative to sugar-laden foods, is crucial for the growth of the natural sugar substitutes market.
The increased preference for organic and healthy foods, the high focus on clean labels on the consumer's buying behavior, and the growing concern toward sustainable production processes affect market growth. The increase in disposable incomes is encouraging consumers to be conscious of their diets. There is an increasing acceptance of clean labels and beverages with free-from and sustainable brands.
Moreover, the global market is witnessing a widespread acceptance of sustainability labels, which become crucial for plant-based sugar substitutes such as stevia extract. The food and beverage industries are catering to changing needs and customer preferences.
Natural Sugar Substitute Market Segmentation
The global natural sugar substitute market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, form, end-user, and geography. The global sorbitol segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2020-2025. The increasing application of sorbitol in packaged foods and beverages to provide sweetness, texture, and moisture retention is a significant factor influencing the growth of the segment. As the consumer awareness of high sugar consumption increases, manufacturers are substituting it with substitutes such as sorbitol to lower the calorie count. The widespread epidemic of obesity and diabetes in many western countries has led to the growing popularity of sorbitol.
The liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the market, contributing approximately 47% in 2019. Liquid substitutes are developed from different sources, including corn, honey, and others. They are the perfect alternatives to dry sugar in beverages and hot drinks. Powdered substitutes are multi-purpose products that can be used both as sweetening agents in food products and also as tabletop substitutes.
The beverage industry dominated the global natural sugar substitutes market in 2019, constituting a market share of about 43%. The implementation of sugar taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages by several governmental bodies and the increasing consumer awareness of the impact of high added sugar beverages are driving the demand for no or low-calorie beverages containing natural ingredients such as natural sweetening agents including stevia-sweetened drinks.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the natural sugar substitute market during the forecast period:
- Government Intervention to reduce Sugar Consumption
- Growing Demand for Low Calorie Sweeteners
- Increasing Prevalence of Obesity
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the natural sugar substitutes market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the natural sweeteners market?
3. What is the growth rate of natural sugar substitute market in India during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the natural sugar substitutes market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Snacking & Permissible Indulgence
7.3 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Government Intervention
8.2 Growing Demand For Low-Calorie Sweeteners
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Obesity
9.2 Growing Demand For Stevia
9.3 Consumption Of Sugar & Associated Risk Of Diabetes
9.4 Demand For Natural & Healthy Alternatives
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Price Of Natural Sugar Substitute
10.2 Complexities Of Regulatory Framework
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 End-Users
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Food
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market By Geography
13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4 Bakery
13.5 Confectionery & Dairy
13.6 Others
14 Beverages
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Market By Geography
14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.4 Carbonated Drinks
14.5 Fruit Drinks & Juices
14.6 Powdered Drinks & Mixes
15 Pharmaceutical
15.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Market By Geography
16 Personal Care
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Market By Geography
17 Others
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Market By Geography
18 Product Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Sorbitol
18.4 Xylitol
18.5 Maltitol
18.6 Erythritol
18.7 Isomalt
18.8 Stevia
18.9 Others
19 Form Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Liquid
19.4 Powder
19.5 Solid/Crystal
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- Cargill
- ADM
- PureCircle
- Tate & Lyle
- Whole Earth Sweetener
Other Prominent Vendors
- A & Z Food Additives
- Beckmann-Kenko
- BioVittoria
- Celanese
- DuPont
- Fraken Biochem
- Heartland Food Products Group
- Hermes Sweeteners
- Imperial Sugar
- Ingredion
- Mitsui Sugar
- Naturex
- Roquette
- Sanxinyuan Food Industry
- The NutraSweet Company
- Zydus Wellness
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90fado
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716