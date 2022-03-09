DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Research Report by Food Price Range, by Food Type, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market size was estimated at USD 22,563.13 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 25,695.91 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% to reach USD 49,828.10 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Food Price Range, the market was studied across High, Low, and Mid.
- Based on Food Type, the market was studied across Non-veg and Veg.
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Client App, Courier Side App, and Restaurant Side App.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Fast-Food Chain Restaurants, Independent Restaurants, and Online Channels.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across B2B and B2C.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, including Blue Apron Inc., Deliveroo Holdings PLC, Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza, Inc., DoorDash Inc., Eat Easy Foods, GrubHub Holdings Inc., Hellofresh SE, Instacart, LimeTray, McDonald's Corporation, Mobo2Go, Ola Foods, Pizza Hut, LLC, Pop Meals, Swiggy, Takeaway.com Holding B.V., Tillster, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones
5.1.1.2. Convenience Provided by Food Ordering Platforms
5.1.1.3. Increasing Hectic Work Schedule and Congested Metropolitan Cities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Inability to Keep up with Ordered Volume and Consistency of Food Delivery
5.1.2.2. Unreliable Delivery and Logistics Staff
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Presence of Large and Well-Organized Food Service Sector
5.1.3.2. Continuous Innovation in the Food Ordering and Delivery Segment
5.1.3.3. Economic Growth and High Urbanization Rate with Higher Disposable Income
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cannibalization of the Existing Players
5.1.4.2. Existence of Big Old Players
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Food Price Range
6.1. Introduction
6.2. High
6.3. Low
6.4. Mid
7. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Food Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-veg
7.3. Veg
8. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Client App
8.3. Courier Side App
8.4. Restaurant Side App
9. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fast-Food Chain Restaurants
9.3. Independent Restaurants
9.4. Online Channels
10. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. B2B
10.3. B2C
11. Americas Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Blue Apron Inc.
15.2. Deliveroo Holdings PLC
15.3. Delivery Hero SE
15.4. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
15.5. DoorDash Inc.
15.6. Eat Easy Foods
15.7. GrubHub Holdings Inc.
15.8. Hellofresh SE
15.9. Instacart
15.10. LimeTray
15.11. McDonald's Corporation
15.12. Mobo2Go
15.13. Ola Foods
15.14. Pizza Hut, LLC
15.15. Pop Meals
15.16. Swiggy
15.17. Takeaway.com Holding B.V.
15.18. Tillster, Inc.
15.19. Uber Technologies Inc.
15.20. Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
16. Appendix
