DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include evolving lifestyles in developing nations, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising disposable income.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Type Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Evolving Lifestyles in Developing Nations
3.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
3.1.3 Rising Disposable Income
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Dosage Forms
4.1 Tablets
4.2 Powders
4.3 Liquids
4.4 Capsule
5 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Product Type
5.1 Functional Food
5.1.1 Carotenoids
5.1.2 Proteins
5.1.3 Fibers
5.1.4 Minerals
5.1.5 Prebiotics & Probiotics
5.1.6 Vitamins
5.1.7 Fatty Acids
5.2 Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals
5.2.1 Amino Acids
5.2.2 Enzymes
5.2.3 Vitamins
5.2.4 Proteins
5.2.5 Botanicals
5.2.6 Minerals
5.3 Sports Nutragenomics
5.4 Digitalized DNA-based Diet
5.5 Active Measurement (Programs)
5.6 Standard Measurement
5.7 Functional Beverage
5.7.1 Smart Drinks
5.7.2 Sports and Performance Drinks
6 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Tool Type
6.1 Wearable
6.2 Genetic Test kits
6.3 Interactive Apps
6.4 Food Labels
6.5 Portable Gadgets
7 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application
7.1 Inherited Diseases
7.2 Additional Supplements
7.3 Lifestyle Diseases
7.4 Medicinal Supplements
7.5 Sports Nutrition
7.6 Standard Supplements (Health Nutrition)
8 Personalized Nutrition Market, By End User
8.1 Wellness & Fitness Centers
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory Care
8.4 Clinics
8.5 Home Care
8.6 Institutions
8.7 Direct-To-Consumer
9 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 U.K
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Amway
11.2 Balchem Corporation
11.3 BASF SE
11.4 Baze
11.5 Biogeniq
11.6 Daytwo Inc.
11.7 DNAFit
11.8 DSM
11.9 GX Sciences, Inc.
11.10 Habit Food Personalized, LLC
11.11 Helix
11.12 Metagenics, Inc.
11.13 MindBodyGreen
11.14 NutriGenomix
11.15 Persona
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91z1od
