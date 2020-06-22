DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pet food market is expected to grow from $74.6 billion in 2019 to $75.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $88.5 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global pet food market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global pet food market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global pet food market.
The increasing humanization of pets is enabling pet food manufacturers to offer premium products targeted towards pet owners. Humanization of pets implies that pet owners treat pets like members of their family, and thus they are increasingly buying premium and super-premium foods and sophisticated snacks and treats for pets. Premium pet foods are natural, organic, have higher quality and are safer than regular pet foods. In 2016, about 14% of pet food launches in the USA were positioned as indulgent or premium.
Report Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pet food market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The pet food market section of the report gives context. It compares the pet food market with other segments of the animal and pet food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pet food indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Pet Food Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Pet Food Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Pet Food Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Pet Food Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Pet Food Market Trends And Strategies
8. Pet Food Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Pet Food Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Pet Food Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Pet Food Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Pet Food Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Pet Food Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Pet Food Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Dog And Cat Food
- Other Pet Food
10.2. Global Pet Food Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Specialized Pet Shops
- Internet Sales
- Hypermarkets
- Others
10.3. Global Pet Food Market, Segmentation By Ingredients, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Animal Derivatives
- Plant Derivatives
- Synthetic
11. Pet Food Market Segments
11.1. Global Dog And Cat Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dog Food; Cat Food
11.2. Global Other Pet Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Bird Food; Fish Food; Small Mammal/Reptile Food
11.3. Global Dog Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry Dog Food; Dog Treats; Wet Dog Food
11.4. Global Cat Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry Cat Food; Cat Treats; Wet Cat Food
12. Pet Food Market Metrics
12.1. Pet Food Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Pet Food Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Mars
- Nestle S.A.
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Diamond Pet Foods Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr59on
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716