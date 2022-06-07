DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-based Meat Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
Plant-based meat producers are exploring different meat alternatives to satisfy the consumers' demand. Regular product innovations and improving product lines have marked the way for the success of the plant-based meat industry in recent years.
The inclination towards the plant-based food industry has led to huge growth, since people have become more cautious about the healthy consumption of foods. Despite the major impact to the food industry caused by the global pandemic, there is a noticeable growth in plant-based meat and non-dairy milk products, which signals a growing worldwide appetite for more sustainable alternatives to the old method of consumption of direct meat.
Increase in consumer interest towards plant-based meals and meat supply disruptions due to the COVID-19, has expanded sales by 49%.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021 Europe was the world's largest market for plant-based meat. The increase of ethical and health-conscious consumer groups is one of the key factors driving the market for plant-based meat, precisely in the United Kingdom.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
A growing number of angel investors, venture capitalists, and accelerators, as well as increased investment activity from strategic food industry investors such as General Mills, 301 Inc, and Kraft Heinz, as well as direct investors such as Mapleleaf Foods, Cargill, and Danone, are all helping to propel the industry growth.
Key Company Profiles
- Beyond Meat
- Gardein
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Morningstar Farms
- Quorn Foods
- Turtle Island Foods
- Pure Farmland
- Field Roast
- Sunfed
- Hungry Planet
- Tyson Foods
- Good Catch
- Like Meat
- Lightlife
- The Vegetarian Butcher
- Vbites Food Limited
- Yves Veggie Cuisine
Other Prominent Vendors
- Boca Foods Company
- Amy's Kitchen
- Happy Little Plants
- Next Level
- Abbot's Butcher
- Atlantic Natural Food
- Don Lee Farms
- Dr. Praeger's
- Sophie's Kitchen
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Risk Factors Involved in Plant-Based Meat Market
7.1.2 Packaging Insights
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Plant-Based Meat Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Clean Labeling
8.2 Growing Investments in Plant-Based Meat Market
8.3 Product and Technology Innovations
8.4 Government Policies and Safety Standards
8.4.1 Regulations in APAC
8.4.2 Regulations In EU
8.4.3 Regulations in The US
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness
9.2 Concerns Over Animal Rights and Environment
9.3 Growing Spirituality
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Priced Higher Than Traditional Meat
10.2 Perception of Taste of Plant-Based Meat Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Demand Insights
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Source
11.4 Meat Type
11.5 Storage
11.6 Product Type
11.7 Distribution
11.8 Five Forces Analysis
12 Source Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Soy
12.4 Pea
12.5 Wheat
12.6 Others
13 Meat Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Beef
13.4 Chicken
13.5 Pork
13.6 Fish
13.7 Others
14 Storage
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Frozen
14.4 Refrigerated
14.5 Shelf Stable
15 Product Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Burger Patties
15.4 Sausages
15.5 Strips & Nuggets
15.6 Meatballs
15.7 Others
16 Distribution
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
16.4 Convenience Stores
16.5 Specialty Stores
16.6 Online
16.7 Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uubkk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-meat-market-outlook--forecast-report-2022-2027-growing-appetite-for-more-sustainable-alternatives-to-the-old-method-of-consumption-of-direct-meat-301562664.html
SOURCE Research and Markets