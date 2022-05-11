DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meats: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents) describing various meat-like products (for consumption by humans and animals) that have been synthesized from plants.
The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely an MS Excel sheet and an MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain. Key inclusions are briefly described below:
Overall Intellectual Property Landscape: An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to the diverse products, technologies, and methods associated with vegetarian meat and affiliated products, for consumption by humans and animals. It features insights on both historical and recent trends in R&D within this niche.
Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions: An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases that have been used to describe various types of faux meat products that are either already available in the market, or under development. The analysis includes information on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different types of IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related trends.
Patent Valuation Analysis: A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction.
Patentability and Freedom to Operate: A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.
Analysis of Patent Applications: A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.
Analysis of Granted Patents: An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted patents into relevant categories to help develop a more detailed perspective on the diverse types of innovations in this domain and their intended applications, and the feasibility for innovators to enter into promising product markets.
Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces: An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation; the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces in this arena of research.
Claims Analysis: One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, the analyst has analyzed trends associated with
- the preamble,
- type of patent (technology patent or method patent),
- type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and
- key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Notes
2. Summary Dashboard
- Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
- Key Prior Art Search Expressions
- Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)
- Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)
- Claims Analysis
- Key CPC Symbols
- Key Applicants
3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset
4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)
5. Patent Applications Dataset
6. Granted Patents Dataset
7. Claims Analysis
8. Key Applicants Analysis
9. CPC Analysis
