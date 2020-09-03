DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein ingredients market is estimated at USD 49.82 billion in 2019. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by value during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for protein functionalities, awareness about healthy diet & nutritional food, new technological development in the protein ingredients industry, growth in demand for superior personal care and healthcare products, and increase in consumption of animal by-products, which are in turn supported by the economic growth, technological advancements, and consumer preference for functional products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.
The Dry segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.
The protein ingredients markets, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the dry segment in 2020. The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and protein concentration in the end products. The dry form of protein ingredients is preferred due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form
The plant segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025.
The protein ingredients market, by source, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The demand for plant-sourced protein has increased due to changing consumer preferences from meat to plant-based protein. In addition, plant-based protein ingredients are a major source of protein for vegans worldwide. High nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of plant-sourced protein are driving the consumption of these proteins. It is also gaining an increasing level of importance due to its lower energy consumption, emissions, land usage, and water consumption; it also offers better input conversion efficiency.
The food & beverage segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.
The protein ingredients market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020. Growing health consciousness and obesity has compelled consumers to increasingly focus on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritive value food, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein ingredients. As a result, the demand for functional and healthy food is on the rise.
Europe is estimated to lead the protein ingredients market, with the largest share, in 2020.
The European protein ingredients market is estimated to be the largest market in 2020, due to the high consumption of animal protein. Consumption is more than twice the global average. Moreover, many countries in the Eastern European region are growing rapidly, increasing the protein demand as well as demand for processed food, which is driving the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Protein Ingredients Market
4.2 Protein Ingredients Market: Major Subregional Markets
4.3 Europe: Protein Ingredients Market, by Application & Country
4.4 Protein Ingredients Market, by Application & Region
4.5 Protein Ingredients Market, by Source, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.6 Protein Ingredients Market, by Form & Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Proteins as Nutritional and Functional Ingredients Post Covid-
5.2.1.2 Growing Consumer Awareness About a Healthy Diet to Boost Immunity After Covid-19 Outbreak
5.2.1.3 Growth of the Functional Food & Beverage Market
5.2.1.4 New Technological Developments in the Protein Ingredient Industry
5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for Livestock Products
5.2.1.6 Rising Demand for Superior Personal and Healthcare Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Soy Proteins With Gm Origin
5.2.2.2 Cultural Restriction on the Consumption of Gelatin
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins
5.2.3.2 Entering New Sectors Through Customization
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices of Dairy Proteins During Covid-19 Pandemic Due to Supply-Chain Disruptions
5.2.4.2 Demand-Based Price Fluctuations in Cropping Pattern
5.3 Value Chain
5.4 List of Adjacent or Related Markets
6 Protein Ingredients Market, by Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
6.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.2.2 Realistic Scenario
6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.3 Animal Source
6.3.1 Dairy Protein
6.3.2 Milk Protein
6.3.2.1 Milk Protein Concentrate
6.3.2.2 Milk Protein Isolates
6.3.2.3 Milk Protein Hydrolysates
6.3.3 Whey Protein
6.3.3.1 Whey Protein Concentrate
6.3.3.2 Whey Protein Isolates
6.3.3.3 Casein & Caseinates
6.3.4 Egg Protein
6.3.5 Gelatin
6.4 Plant Source
6.4.1 Soy Protein
6.4.1.1 Soy Protein Concentrates (Spc)
6.4.1.2 Soy Protein Isolates (Spi)
6.4.1.3 Soy Protein Flour
6.4.1.4 Others
6.4.2 Wheat Protein
6.4.3 Vegetable Protein
6.4.3.1 Pea Protein
6.4.3.2 Rice Protein
6.4.3.3 Potato Protein
6.4.3.4 Canola Protein
7 Protein Ingredients Market, by Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.2.2 Realistic Scenario
7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.3 Dry
7.4 Liquid
8 Protein Ingredients Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.2.2 Realistic Scenario
8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
8.5 Feed
8.6 Pharmaceuticals
9 Protein Ingredients Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.2.2 Realistic Scenario
9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.3 North America
9.4 Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.6 South America
9.7 Rest of the World
9.7.1 South Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.2.3 Innovators
10.2.4 Emerging Companies
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 Expansions
10.4.2 New Product Launches
10.4.3 Acquisitions
10.4.4 Agreements
10.4.5 Covid-19 Potential Strategies Adopted by Key Companies
10.4.5.1 Kerry Group
10.4.5.2 Glanbia plc
10.4.5.3 Adm
10.4.5.4 Cargill
10.4.5.5 Others
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cargill
11.2 Adm
11.3 Dupont
11.4 Kerry Group
11.5 Roquette
11.6 Arla Foods
11.7 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
11.8 Frieslandcampina
11.9 Omega Protein Corporation
11.10 Gelita AG
11.11 Kewpie Corporation
11.12 Agarna
11.13 Amco Proteins
11.14 Hilmar Ingredients
11.15 Axiom Foods
11.16 Burcon Nutrascience
11.17 Rousselot
11.18 Foodchem International Corporation
11.19 A&B Ingredients
11.20 Reliance Private Label Supplements
11.21 Nutriati, Inc.
11.22 Lactalis Ingredients
11.23 Mgp Ingredients
11.24 Ingredion Incorporated
11.25 Glanbia plc
12 Adjacent and Related Markets
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwvau3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716