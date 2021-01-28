DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rice Market & Volume by Consumption, Production, Imports, Exports, Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Rice Market will be a USD 274 Billion opportunity by the end of the year 2027.
Rice is mostly consumed in the Asian regions from Japan in the east to Pakistan in the west and is the 2nd most vital crop cereal after maize or corn.
It is expected that the rice market's growth will surge during the forecast period since it's also been cultivated among the non-consuming region such as North America. Across the globe, Rice species and its varieties have a name given by its origin name say Oryza sativa also called Asian rice and Oryza glaberrima or African rice, Japonica rice, Indica rice varieties.
Besides, rice is a staple diet in various developed and developing countries. Thus it is considered a strategic commodity and remains subject to a wide range of government controls and interventions. On this contrary, Rice also plays a pivotal role as a wage commodity for the workers in the non-agriculture sectors and cash crop.
Despite current pandemic, COVID - 19 has not much impacted the rice market globally than other industries as its demand has been increasing. The driving factors that boost the global rice market are support from Government and other Associations in developing nations, advancement in technology, and demand for higher quality rice from gulf countries during festive seasons.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Rice Market
6. Global Rice Volume
6.1 By Production
6.2 By Consumption
6.3 By Import (Top 10 Countries)
6.4 By Export (Top 10 Countries)
7. Share Analysis
7.1 Market Share
7.1.1 By Consuming Country
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 By Producing Country
7.2.2 By Importing Country
7.2.3 By Exporting Country
8. Consuming Country - Market & Volume Analysis
8.1 China
8.2 India
8.3 Bangladesh
8.4 Indonesia
8.5 Vietnam
8.6 Philippines
8.7 Thailand
8.8 Myanmar
8.9 Japan
8.10 Brazil
8.11 Others
9. Producing Country - Volume Analysis
9.1 China
9.2 India
9.3 Bangladesh
9.4 Indonesia
9.5 Viet Nam
9.6 Thailand
9.7 Myanmar
9.8 Philippines
9.9 Japan
9.10 Pakistan
9.11 Other
10. Exporting Country - Volume Analysis
10.1 India
10.2 Thailand
10.3 Vietnam
10.4 Pakistan
10.5 United States
10.6 China
10.7 Myanmar
10.8 Cambodia
10.9 Uruguay
10.10 Paraguay
11. Importing Country - Volume Analysis
11.1 Philippines
11.2 EU-27
11.3 China
11.4 Nigeria
11.5 Cote D'ivoire
11.6 Saudi Arabia
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Iran
11.9 Iraq
11.10 Senegal
12. Company Analysis
12.1 KRBL Limited
12.2 EBRO Foods Inc.
12.3 LT Food Limited
12.4 Kohinoor Foods Ltd
12.5 Grmrice
