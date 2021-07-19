DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seafood - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafood estimated at US$113.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector
- Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and Supply Issues
- COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood Industry
- As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects Dampen
- Competition
- Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather
- Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
- A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
- Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
- Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
- Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview
- Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
- Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry
- Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
- Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
- Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels
- Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms
- Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction
- Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
- New Generation Processing Machines
- Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
- A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry
- Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
- Mislabeled Seafood
- Inadequate Fishing Policies
- Poor Storage Facilities
- Health Related Issues
- Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood Species
- Tuna
- Salmon
- Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
- Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand
- Crabs
- Shrimp
- Lobster
- Bivalves
- Scallops
- Clams
- Seabream & Seabass
- Tilapia
- Cod
- Pollock
- Catfish
- Flounder
- Rainbow Trout
- Squid
- Other Species
- Global Seafood Trade: An Overview
- Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
- Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
- Product Overview
- Seafood: A Prelude
- Types of Seafood
- Packaging & Labeling
- Fresh Seafoods
- Frozen Seafoods
- Storing and Thawing
- IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
- Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
- Other Seafood Categories
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
- Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
- Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
- Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
- Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
- Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood
- Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
- Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
- Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
- Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
- Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
- Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
- Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
- Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on Seafood Industry
- Key Market Traits in a Nutshell
- Longstanding Growth Variables
