The Global Seafood Packaging market accounted for $4.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increasing population, rising demand for fresh seafood, and rising popularity of nutraceuticals. However, the fluctuation in prices of seafood is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By product, the trays segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they enable the consumers to cook the contents without compromising on the integrity and taste of the food. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income of the people of the region coupled with increasing export of seafood.
Some of the key players in Seafood Packaging market include Smurfit Kappa, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air, DS Smith, Constantia Flexibles, Pactiv, Amcor, AEP Industries, Graham Packaging, Bischof + Klein, Clondalkin Group, Coveris, Bemis, Huhtamaki, and Victory Packaging.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Seafood Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Crustacean
5.3 Molluscs
5.4 Fish
5.4.1 Salmon
5.4.2 Tuna
6 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Modified Atmospheric Packaging
6.3 Retort Technology
6.4 Vacuum Packaging
7 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Convenience Shops
7.3 Super Markets
7.4 Online Food Stores
8 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flexible Packaging
8.3 Rigid Packaging
9 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cans
9.3 Containers
9.4 Trays
9.5 Boxes
9.6 Pouches
9.7 Bottles
9.8 Bags
10 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Paper
10.3 Metal
10.4 Glass
10.5 Fiber
10.6 Wood
10.7 Plastic
10.7.1 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
10.7.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
10.7.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
10.7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
10.7.5 Polypropylene (PP)
10.7.6 Polyamide (PA)
11 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fresh
11.3 Processed
11.3.1 Ready-to-eat
11.3.2 Dried
11.3.3 Chilled
11.3.4 Frozen
12 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Smurfit Kappa
14.2 Berry Global
14.3 Winpak
14.4 Sealed Air
14.5 DS Smith
14.6 Constantia Flexibles
14.7 Pactiv
14.8 Amcor
14.9 AEP Industries
14.10 Graham Packaging
14.11 Bischof + Klein
14.12 Clondalkin Group
14.13 Coveris
14.14 Bemis
14.15 Huhtamaki
14.16 Victory Packaging
