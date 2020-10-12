DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specialty food ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 5.8%.
Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for specialty food ingredients.
By type, the functional food ingredient is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Functional food ingredients are used to enhance certain physiological functions such as improve gastrointestinal health, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent dental caries, and improve bone & and gut health to prevent or cure various diseases. Regular consumption of functional food ingredients reduces the risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.
By type, the acidulant is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
These products provide pleasant taste and function as a flavor masking agent to avoid the after taste effect of other acids, fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants. The introduction of a variety of value-added products and an increase in functional beverages are some of the key factors driving the demand for acidulants in food & beverage applications. The wide functionality of various acidulants, such as fumaric acid and lactic acid, is creating a rise in demand for food acidulants.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Owing to the large production of sugar, enzymes, dairy and various other specialty food ingredients are on of the reasons for the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific. Presence of a large number of local players and increase in the purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, government initiatives, and cheap labor are some of the major reasons for the shifting of manufacturing operations from developed economies to the developing regions of Asia Pacific market.
The specialty food ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Soth America).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market
4.2 Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets (At a Distributor Level)
4.3 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type
4.4 Flavors Market, by Origin
4.5 Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to Rising Health Awareness
5.2.1.1.1 Demand for Functional Food Ingredients Owing to Increase in Instances and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies
5.2.1.1.2.1 Malnutrition Across the Regions
5.2.1.1.2.2 Partnerships Between Key Players to Address Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive the Demand for Functional Ingredients in Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages
5.2.1.2.1 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients and Plant-Based Proteins
5.2.1.2.2 Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean Label Products
5.2.1.2.3 Increase in Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products
5.2.1.3 Increase in Government Support in Major Economies
5.2.1.3.1 Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations
5.2.1.4 Consumer Demand for Nutrition and Taste Convergence
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Availability of Raw Materials
5.2.2.1.1 Limited Raw Material Availability Due to Seasonal Changes
5.2.2.2 Use of Artificial/Synthetic Ingredients in Various Applications Resulting in Health Hazards
5.2.2.3 Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of End-Use Applications
5.2.3.1.1 Synergy Between the Ingredients Owing to Multifunctional Attributes
5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Processed Food
5.2.3.1.3 Rapidly Growing Beverage and Functional Drinks Sales
5.2.3.2 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry
5.2.3.2.1 Use of Encapsulation Technology
5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities Due to Growing Food Processing Investments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients
5.2.4.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients to Create Challenges for the Growth of Synthetic Ingredients
5.2.4.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4.4 Growth in Pressure on Global Resources and a Need to Tap New Raw Materials
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics
5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products
5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs
5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption
5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumer Trend
6.3 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.4 Industry Insight
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model
6.6.1 Rivalry Among Existing Customers
6.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.6.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.7 Value Chain Analysis
6.8 Supply Chain Analysis
6.9 Ecosystem Map
6.9.1 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Ecosystem View
6.9.2 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Market Map
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.10.1 Introduction
6.11 Case Studies
6.11.1 Technological Advancement
6.11.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers
6.11.2 Trends in the Food Industry
6.11.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers
6.11.3 New Product Development
6.11.3.1 Higher Demand for Protein Ingredients
6.11.4 Inorganic Growth Attempts
6.11.4.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth
7 Key Regulations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Regulations in North America
7.3 Regulations in Europe
7.4 Regulations in Asia and Australia & New Zealand
7.5 Codex Alimentarius
8 Acidulants Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application
8.3 by Region
8.3.1 Increase in End-User Applications Due to Multifunctional Attributes of Acidulants Across Regions
8.3.2 North America
8.3.3 Europe
8.3.4 Asia-Pacific
8.3.5 South America
8.3.6 RoW
9 Colors Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 by Origin
9.3 by Application
9.4 by Region
9.4.1 Rise in Processed Food Consumption Across the Regions to Drive the Growth of Colors
9.4.2 North America
9.4.3 Europe
9.4.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.5 South America
9.4.6 RoW
10 Food Flavors Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 by Origin
10.3 by Application
10.4 by Region
10.4.1 with the Increase in R&D Activities for Different Functional Foods, the Demand for Organic and Natural Flavors is Witnessing a Rise in Developed Regions
10.4.2 North America
10.4.3 Europe
10.4.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.5 South America
10.4.6 RoW
11 Enzymes Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 by Application
11.3 by Region
11.3.1 Enzymes Aid in Increasing the Shelf Life of Food Products, Mitigating Food Wastage Across the Regions
11.3.2 North America
11.3.3 Europe
11.3.4 Asia-Pacific
11.3.5 South America
11.3.6 RoW
12 Emulsifiers Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 by Type
12.3 by Application
12.4 by Region
12.4.1 Increase in Popularity of Clean-Label, Inert, and Bacteria-Resistant Food, Globally, Demanding Emulsifiers
12.4.2 North America
12.4.3 Europe
12.4.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.5 South America
12.4.6 RoW
13 F&B Starter Cultures Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 By Application
13.3 by Region
13.3.1 Dairy Industry to Drive the Global Starter Cultures Market
13.3.2 North America
13.3.3 Europe
13.3.4 Asia-Pacific
13.3.5 South America
13.3.6 RoW
14 Preservatives Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 by Source
14.3 by Application
14.4 by Region
14.4.1 Increase in the Consumption of Canned Foods Fuels the Market for Preservatives Across the Globe
14.4.2 North America
14.4.3 Europe
14.4.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.5 South America
14.4.6 RoW
15 Functional Food Ingredients Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 by Type
15.3 by Application
15.4 by Region
16 Specialty Starch Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 by Type
16.3 by Application
16.4 by Region
17 Sugar Substitutes Market
17.1 Introduction
17.2 by Type
17.3 by Application
17.4 by Region
18 COVID-19 Impact on the Specialty Food Ingredients Market
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Realistic Scenario
18.3 Optimistic Scenario
18.4 Pessimistic Scenario
19 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel
19.1 Introduction
19.1.1 Distributors
19.1.2 Manufacturers
19.2 Regional Analysis
19.2.1 North America
19.2.2 Europe
19.2.3 Asia-Pacific
19.2.4 South America
19.2.5 RoW
20 Competitive Landscape
21 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles
21.1 Overview
21.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology
21.2.1 Stars
21.2.2 Emerging Leaders
21.2.3 Pervasive Players
21.2.4 Emerging Companies
21.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
21.4 Company Profiles
21.4.1 Cargill
21.4.2 Adm
21.4.3 DSM
21.4.4 Kerry
21.4.5 Dupont
21.4.6 Givaudan
21.4.7 Ingredion
21.4.8 Sensient
21.4.9 Tate & Lyle
21.4.10 Chr. Hansen
21.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)
21.5.1 Progressive Companies
21.5.2 Starting Blocks
21.5.3 Responsive Companies
21.5.4 Dynamic Companies
21.6 Start-Ups/SME Profiles
21.6.1 Amano Enzyme
21.6.2 Biocatalysts
21.6.3 Enzyme Supplies
21.6.4 Omega Protein
21.6.5 Amco Proteins
21.6.6 Axiom Foods
21.6.7 Nutriati
21.6.8 Fdl Ltd
21.6.9 Crespel & Deiters
21.6.10 Aminola
22 Appendix
