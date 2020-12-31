DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for functional foods and beverages from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for functional foods and beverages that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, source, ingredient, function and region.
This report provides market insights into the global market for functional foods and beverages, with a specific focus on the U.S., Europe, and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, and restraints as well as other trends and developments in the market.
This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional products as well as the functional foods and beverages value chain and the evolution of functional foods and beverages. Regulations are also covered in the scope of this report.
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall functional foods and beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the functional foods and beverages industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the functional foods and beverages industry.
The report also analyzes the global functional foods and beverages market in terms of source, ingredient, function and regions. The sources covered are plant-based, animal-based and microbial-based. The ingredients covered are amino acids, carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals, and other ingredients.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for functional foods and beverages within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Identification and analysis of the global functional foods and beverages market based on key product segments such as functional foods and functional beverages
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the functional foods and beverages market, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product types, sources, types of ingredient, functions and key geographical regions
- Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, and other key countries from the MEA region
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of functional foods and beverages market vs. the overall global economy
- Recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global functional foods and beverages market
- Review of the international list of patent publications and grants of patents for functional foods and beverages
- Discussion of company profiles of the important players in the functional foods and beverages industry. Major players include A.G. Barr Plc, Amul, Arista Industries, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Inc., Dean Foods Company, Danisco A/S, Nordic Naturals and The Coca-Cola Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction to Functional Foods and Beverages
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- COVID-19 Impact on the Global Economy
- Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition of the Term "Functional Foods" for the Purpose of This Report
- The Importance of the Industry
- Public Attitudes
- Research Impacts
- Backing of Large Manufacturers
- Evolution of Functional Foods and Beverages
- Emerging Needs for Functional Food and Beverage Products
- Functional Foods and Beverages Classification Based on Various Parameters
- Functional Foods and Beverages Industry Overview
- Research Needs of the Functional Food and Beverage Industry
- Rising Doubts about the Benefits of Functional Food and Beverage Products
- Market Strategies
- Increasingly Aging Populations
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency
- Presence of Fewer Contract Manufacturers in the Industry
- Key Players Investing on New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
- The Future of the Industry
- Functional Food Research and Education Act
- Regulatory Classifications
- Leading Growth Product Prospects
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
- Functional Foods and Beverages Value Chain
- Functional Food and Beverages Sales Channels
- Identification of Value-Added Services
- Functional Foods and Beverages Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy
- Functional Foods and Beverages Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
- Distribution of Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 5 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Type
- Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Market Value
- Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Type: Key Finding
Chapter 6 Global Functional Foods Market by Product Type
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Cereals and Flour
- Dairy Non-drinkable
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
- Meat and Seafood
- Sweet and Savory Snacks
- Global Functional Foods Market by Product Type: Key Findings
Chapter 7 Global Functional Beverages Market by Product Type
- Dairy Drinkable
- Energy Drinks
- Fruit and Vegetable Juices
- Prebiotic and Probiotic Drinks
- Tea and Coffee
- Global Functional Beverages Market by Product Type: Key Findings
Chapter 8 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Source
- Animal-Based
- Microbial-Based
- Lactic Acid Bacteria
- Lactobacilli
- Bifidobacteria
- Bacillus
- Plant-Based
- Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Source: Key Findings
Chapter 9 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Ingredient
- Amino Acids
- Carotenoids
- Dietary Fibers
- Fatty Acids
- Phytochemicals
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Other Ingredients
- Beta-Glucan
- Plant Sterols
- Soy Protein
- Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Ingredient: Key Findings
Chapter 10 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Function
- Gut and Digestive Health
- Cardiac Health
- Cognitive Health
- General Wellness and Immunity
- Weight Management
- Other Functions
- Sports and Energy
- Satiety Products
- Beauty and Anti-aging
- Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market by Function: Key Findings
Chapter 11 Global Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
- Introduction
- Market Value
Chapter 12 North American Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 13 European Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 14 Asia-Pacific Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 15 South American Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 16 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 17 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
- Market Drivers for Functional Foods and Beverages
- Functional Foods and Beverages Acceptability
- Taste Drives the Functional Foods and Beverages Market
- Consumer Concern for Well-Being
- Product Innovation
- Product Innovation and Health Claims
- Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market
- Market Restraints
- Stringent International Legislations
- Stiff Competition in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward Functional Food and Beverage Products
- Finding Perfect Raw Ingredients
- Consumer Perception
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities for Entering the Functional Foods and Beverages Market
- Fewer Contract Manufacturers
- Focused on New Product Development
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Aging Population and Impact on Sales
- Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
Chapter 18 International Regulations of Functional Food and Beverage Products
- Overview
- Claims that Can be Made for Conventional Foods and Dietary Supplements
- Health Claims
- Structure/Function Claims
- Nutrient Content Claims
- Permissible Health Claims
- Notification and Registration-Based Systems for Functional Food and Beverage Products
- Codex Alimentarius (Food Code)
- FOSHU Labelling Regulation
- Labelling and Marketing of Functional Foods and Beverages
- The Functional Food Research and Education Act
- Classifying Functional Foods for Regulatory Purposes
- Functional Food Classified as Drugs
- Functional Foods Classified as Medical Foods
- Functional Foods Classified as Foods with Novel Food Ingredients
- Functional Foods Classified as Dietary Supplements
Chapter 19 Patent Review
- Trends on Patents Related to Functional Foods and Beverages
Chapter 20 Competitive Landscape: Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market
- Overview
- Important Strategies
- Functional Foods and Beverages Market Share
- Select Insights from Industry Leaders
