NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Whey Protein Ingredients market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Whey Protein Concentrate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Whey Protein Concentrate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$239.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$203.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Whey Protein Concentrate will reach a market size of US$235.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Carbery Food Ingredients
- Cargill Inc.
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Davisco Foods International Inc.
- Foremost Farms USA
- Glanbia Plc
- Grande Custom Ingredients Group
- Hilmar Cheese Company
- MG Nutritionals
- Royal FrieslandCampina
- Valio Ltd.
- Volac International Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in
Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
Recent Market Activity
Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery,
Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness
Whey Protein for All Ages
Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive
Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients
Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the
Ingredients Market
Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity
Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights
Future Developments in the Whey Market
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Whey Protein Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)
Amco Proteins (USA)
Carbery Food Ingredients (Ireland)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (USA)
Darigold, Inc. (USA)
Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)
Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)
Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
Foremost Farms USA (USA)
Foremost Farms USA (USA)
Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)
Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)
Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)
Hilmar Cheese Company (USA)
Hilmar Ingredients (USA)
Lactalis Ingredients (France)
Leprino Foods Company (USA)
Leprino Foods Company (USA)
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
MG Nutritionals (China)
MG Nutritionals (China)
Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)
DMV International BV (Netherlands)
Saputo Inc. (USA)
Saputo Inc. (USA)
Uniq Bioresearch Ltd. (Finland)
Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller S.e.c.s (Luxembourg)
Valio Ltd. (Finland)
Volac International Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition
Drive Healthy Market Growth
Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status
Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy
Alternative
Dominant Dairy Alternative
Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food
Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market
Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance
Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products
Customized Protein Delivery
Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical
Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder
Consumption
Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment
Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth
in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates
Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby
Foods
Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein
Hydrolysate Ingredients
Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers
Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting ?Sarcopenia?Boosts Demand
from the Expanding Aging Demography
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling
the Market Potential
Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends
Traction to Market Growth
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for
Market Expansion
High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods
Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive
Market Adoption
Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create
New Business Opportunities
Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Tricellar Whey?: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain
Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate
Surplus Whey Find Better Applications
Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers
High Concentrate Whey Proteins Gain Popularity
Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Fuels Demand for Whey Protein
Fortified Products
Increasing Obesity Levels Drive Consumption of Healthy and Whey
Protein Rich Diets for Weight Management
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Expanding Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Will Plant-based Protein Replace Dairy-Based Whey Protein in
the Long Term?
Whey Protein Powders from Organic Farms to the Rescue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Whey Protein Ingredients Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Whey Protein Ingredients Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Whey Protein Ingredients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 53: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 56: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Whey Protein
Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 89: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 92: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Whey Protein Ingredients Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Whey Protein Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 108: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001