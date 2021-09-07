DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Yeast Derivative Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for yeast derivatives should grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $3.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
The market for yeast extracts and autolysates is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Estimates of future growth rates vary, but they are consistently greater than 8% per year. Leading yeast manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities in several countries to meet the growing demand.
Extracts and autolysates as a segment of yeast derivative market should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
Mineral yeasts and proteinates as a segment of yeast derivative market should grow from $526.6 million in 2021 to $752.0 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall yeast derivative market; growth in the individual segments of the yeast derivative industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments; new developments in the market; and current research and future opportunities in the yeast derivative industry.
The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the yeast derivative industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market.
There can be a large number of yeast derivative categories depending on who is doing the categorizing, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume yeast derivatives with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important types of yeast derivatives, both the older and mature products.
The report also analyzes the global yeast derivatives market in terms of type, application, form and region. The different types of yeast derivatives covered are extracts and autolysates, beta-glucans, mineral yeasts and proteinates and yeast as a by-product, among others. The forms covered are dry and wet. The applications covered are food and beverage, feed, and others. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional yeast derivative market. It explains the main market drivers of the global yeast derivative market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the yeast derivative industry.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for the global yeast derivatives market, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, form, application and geography
- Discussion of the changing global food industry and its business climate, including data relating to and discussion of the food distribution systems and major factors that affect markets for yeast derivatives
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for yeast derivatives, food industry regulations and regulatory approvals, and impact analysis of COVID-19 crisis on the growth of this market
- Information pertaining to the market potential for yeast derivatives in food manufacturing, animal feed, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals industry, value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment
- Outlining details of important factors in the marketing of yeast derivatives, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria
- An insight into the current and new developments in yeast derivatives R&D, and reviews of important new technology areas
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- History and Elementary Characteristics of Yeast
- Terminology
- Manufacturing of Yeast
- Overview and Principles
- Equipment for and Dimensioning of Yeast Production Facilities
- Investments
- Operation
- Raw Materials
- Other Ingredients
- Labor and Utilities
- Total Yeast Production Costs
- Standard Process for Preparing Different Yeast Extracts
- Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Predictions for the Global Economy
- Current Outlook
Chapter 4 Global Yeast Derivative Market by Type
- Extracts and Autolysates
- Beta-Glucans
- Mineral Yeasts and Proteinates
- Yeast as By-Product
- Others
- Market Value
Chapter 5 Global Yeast Derivative Market by Form
Chapter 6 Global Yeast Derivative Market by Application
Chapter 7 Global Yeast Derivative Market by Region
