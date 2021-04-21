NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) announced today that GlydeApp,Inc., an NJIT student-led start-up and member of its VentureLInk@NJIT co-working and incubator space, has been backed by Village Global, the venture firm backed by some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, including Jeff Bezos, Sara Blakely, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Mark Zuckerberg and more.
Glyde provides contactless dining by automating the ordering and payment process for restaurants and their diners. The app has helped restaurants in New Jersey find a safe and affordable way of doing business during the pandemic by reducing the spread of COVID-19 as well as overhead expenses.
"COVID-19 has created a huge demand for innovations that lead to touchless experiences to ensure safety and security now," said Samir Peshori, Co-Founder and COO at GlydeApp, Inc. "With Glyde we not only deliver a safer dining experience, we also streamline ordering and payment processes and help improve customer service."
Meet Samir and learn more about VentureLink@NJIT and Glyde in this video.
"We're impressed with how Glyde enables restaurants to better serve their customers and helps restaurant servers with their day-to-day work - resulting in better diner experiences and more restaurant success," said Anne Dwane, Co-founder & Partner at Village Global.
NJII's VentureLink@NJIT is New Jersey's largest startup hub and co-working space, located on the campus of New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in Newark. In addition to providing state-of-the art co-working and private office space, NJII's Entrepreneurship division also provides mentoring and programming for start-ups and entrepreneurs, which is available at no cost to NJIT students.
"As an NJIT student, Samir received ongoing mentoring from our team, a space to work, and an opportunity to network with other residents of VentureLInk and members of the community," said William Lutz, general manager of the Entrepreneurship division of NJII. "Samir and Glyde have been diligent in their pursuit of a solution that works for their audience. We can't wait to see what the future holds for them."
Next steps for Glyde include expanding their presence in restaurants across the Tristate area and leveraging the expertise and strength of Village Global to scale their operations and continue to enhance their platform to meet the needs of restaurants and diners around the world.
"Not only has this app helped stop the spread of COVID-19, but also with the hit that we took from a financial aspect, Glyde has helped reduce overhead cost. With a friendly design and easy to use interface, it gives all my customers a positive experience, I couldn't have designed it better myself," said John Pescatore, owner of Carlo's Gourmet Pizza in Marlboro, New Jersey.
About New Jersey Innovation Institute
The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) was founded in 2014 and combines the vast resources of NJIT, strong industry and government relationships, and proven methods to drive innovation and deliver transformative products and services. To achieve this, NJII is organized into six innovative divisions: biopharma, data and advanced technology, defense and homeland security, entrepreneurship, healthcare delivery and professional and corporate education.
About GlydeApp, Inc.
GlydeApp, Inc. brings contactless dining to the restaurant industry with feature sets that take the ordering and payment experience to the next level. The app provides diners instant access to curated menus and flexible and easy ordering and payment options. By focusing on data driven engagement with customers, Glyde provides restaurants the ability to market back to their patrons, understand what works best for their business, and increase check sizes. http://www.glyde.app.
