SPRING, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 26th, the beloved coconut gets its 2020 day of glory. Established in 2019, National Coconut Day honors this special and versatile drupe with fanfare, promotions and recipes. The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) will lead the 2nd annual National Coconut Day celebration with a #gococonutty theme by providing online education, a recipe contest, coconut recipe demo and will cap off the day with a virtual social and trivia hour.
According to SPINScan, coconut products totaled nearly $1.1 B in the 52-weeks ending 4/19/20, up from $986.8 M in the previous 52-week period. Coconut, despite its name, is a fruit and not a 'nut'. It is used in oils, flour, water, non-dairy milk, snacks and more.
"We're excited at the increasing interest in coconut products. Raising the profile of this fruit and its properties is a key CCA objective. Celebrating through a National Day lets us honor our supply chain, traditions and wonderful coconut products in many different formats from foods to beverages to supplements," notes CCA Executive Director Len Monheit.
Ways to get involved and celebrate National Coconut Day:
- Get Social: Follow @CoconutCCA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to learn about the coconut supply chain, coconut trivia, recipes and more. And, post your favorite coconut recipes, photos and how you're celebrating on your social networks and use the hashtags #nationalcoconutday and #gococonutty.
- Enter the National Coconut Day Recipe Contest: Participants can enter the contest in three categories – food, beverage and topical. Winners are selected by user votes and they will receive a gift pack of coconut goodies from CCA members and a $50 Amazon gift card. Details are available on the CCA website.
- Go Coco-Nutty in the Kitchen: Join CCA for a free coconut recipe demo and chat on Friday, June 26th at 1 p.m. ET. RSVP here.
- Test Your Coconut IQ: CCA is hosting a virtual happy hour and trivia contest on Friday, June 26th at 4:30 p.m. ET. RSVP here.
- Enjoy your favorite coconut food and/or beverage: Whip up a coconut recipe or purchase a coconut item. Coconut recipes and specials are available on the CCA website.
Learn more at CoconutCoalition.org.
About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas
The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which annually celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. For more information about CCA, please visit CoconutCoalition.org.
Media contact:
Traci Kantowski
242374@email4pr.com
832-843-7287