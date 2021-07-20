Golden Malted Honors America With A New Waffle Design

 By Golden Malted Waffles

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor America and the men and women, who have proudly served our country, Golden Malted, the nation's largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, has launched a new and exclusive American themed waffle plate design. This design was voted on by Golden Malted's customers and will soon be used by various Golden Malted partners including restaurants, hotels, colleges, and theme parks. Current Golden Malted partners will be able to add this new plate to their existing irons at no additional cost.

About Golden Malted

Since 1937, Golden Malted has been the world's largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. Their Fresh Baked Waffle Program has been an integral part of the hospitality and dining industry. Golden Malted has complete distribution coverage in the United States and in over 60 countries worldwide. Consumers can also purchase Golden Malted products to enjoy at home by visiting https://shop.goldenmalted.com

