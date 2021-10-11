BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gong cha made its debut appearance on the 2021 Franchise Times' Top 400 List at #156, leading the bubble tea category and ranking as the third-fastest grower by units. The Franchise Times' Top 400 List is an annual ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance.
As the world's premier bubble tea brand with nearly 1,600 international locations, Gong cha's impressive first showing on the list reflects an aggressive U.S. growth strategy. Since 2014, Gong cha has opened nearly 130 stores in 16 states and Washington, D.C., and by the end of this year, it will have more than doubled the number of store openings from that of the previous year, from 25 to 67.
The brand's commitment to superior quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" is a Chinese phrase that means "to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions." The company sources its tea from the finest estates across Asia, prepares the tea and tapioca pearls fresh every four hours, and offers customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications including toppings, ice, and sweetness levels.
"We are honored to be included on this incredible list of top franchises from Franchise Times, and particularly excited to see our brand place third on the top growers by units list," says Einar Gustafsson, CEO of Gong cha Americas. "Bubble tea is really starting to take off here in the U.S., and with our network of master and sub-franchisees, we have accomplished Gong cha representatives ready, willing, and able to swiftly respond to that demand with new locations."
Gong cha employs a master franchise program that allows franchisees with the passion, experience, and financial resources to develop, support, and sustain a large territory, typically across multiple states. The company is actively seeking master and sub-franchisees to continue its rapid growth across the U.S. For more information on these opportunities, please visit https://gongchafranchising.com/.
Media Contact
Lib Riddiford, Carbonate, +1 (415) 781-5700, lib@carbonategroup.com
SOURCE Gong Cha