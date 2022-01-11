BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gong cha was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Regarded as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the List ranks Gong cha as #1 in the Tea category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
As the world's premier bubble tea brand, with over 2,000 locations globally, Gong cha's impressive first showing on the list reflects an aggressive U.S. growth strategy. Since 2014, Gong cha has opened over 150 stores in the U.S. across 11 states and Washington, D.C., and plans to reach 200 stores in 18 states by the end of 2022. Yearly store growth has nearly tripled since 2018, and 2021 openings were more than double that of 2019 and 2020. Additionally, Gong cha recently announced plans to open its first corporate owned stores in the Chicagoland area in early 2022 (with the long-term goal of opening more than 50 throughout downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs), signed a new master franchisee in Louisiana, and is actively developing additional master franchise territories across the country.
"We are honored to be included in Entrepreneur's prestigious list of America's top franchises, and particularly proud to see the brand named the leader in its category," says Einar Gustafsson, CEO of Gong cha Americas & Europe. "Bubble tea has taken off here in the U.S., and there is much growth potential ahead for both the Gong cha brand and our master and sub-franchisees."
Gong cha's success can be attributed to several distinct factors including:
- Premium Quality Products: Gong cha sources its teas from the finest estates across Asia, prepares the tea and tapioca pearls fresh in each store throughout the day, and offers customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications, with over 600 possible combinations of toppings, ice, and sweetness levels available.
- Simple & Scalable Operational Model: Gong cha shops require only a moderate capital investment and minimal buildout; equipment costs are low thanks to efficient use of space and limited food preparation requirements; virtually all ingredients have a long shelf life (so there's very little waste); and it's a low cost of goods with high markups.
- Strong Corporate Support: Gong cha provides its franchisees with access to a fully built-out supply chain—with the highest quality ingredients sourced and shipped directly from Taiwan, assistance identifying optimal store locations, and robust consumer marketing and advertising programs.
- Master Franchise Model: Gong cha employs a master franchise model that allows seasoned entrepreneurs with the enterprise-level experience, passion, and financial resources to develop, support, and sustain a large territory, typically across multiple states. Additionally, sub-franchising opens the door to entrepreneurship for many people to own their own business, and get in on the ground floor of "the next big thing" in the food/beverage industry.
Gong cha is actively seeking master and sub-franchisees to continue its rapid growth across the U.S. For more information on these opportunities, please visit https://gongchafranchising.com/.
ABOUT GONG CHA Founded in Taiwan in 1996, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications, and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With over 1,670 locations across 20 countries, it is also one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands, attracting entrepreneurs across the globe to its lucrative franchise program. For more, please visit gong-cha.com.
