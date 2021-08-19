CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- González Byass, a family-owned producer of fine wines, Sherries and premium spirits, has been named as one of Wine & Spirits Magazine's Top 100 Wineries of 2021.
Every year, the editors at Wine & Spirits Magazine select a diverse collection of producers from around the globe, based on their wines' performance in the magazine's two-step blind-tasting process. The wineries are then invited to pour their award-winning wine at the18th Annual Top 100 Tasting, which will be held in San Francisco in October 2021 and in New York in January 2022.
Founded in 1835, González Byass is a family-owned, collection of wineries that spans across Spain's most important wine producing regions. The González family has been dedicated to making fine Sherries and brandies in Jerez, Spain, creating such well-known brands as Tío Pepe Fino Sherry and Lepanto Brandy de Jerez. Today, the fifth generation of the González family continues to build the winery and brands, including: Bodegas Beronia (Rioja and Rueda), Dominio Fournier (Ribera del Duero), Cavas Vilarnau (Cava), Finca Constancia (Vino de la Tierra de Castilla), Finca Moncloa (Vino de la Tierra de Cádiz), Viñas del Vero (Somontano) and Pazos de Lusco (Rías Baixas). In each of these regions, González Byass seeks to make the highest quality wines respecting the local terroir and the environment.
"We are thrilled for this honor," says Nicolás Bertino, CEO and Country Manager of González Byass USA. "After a turbulent year, González Byass never lost focus on making the best wine we could make, aiming for excellence. It is wonderful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication by one of the leading wine publications in the United States."
González Byass and the other winners were announced on Wine & Spirits Magazine's website on August 18, 2021. The González Byass Cuatro Palmas Amontillado 2020, which received 98 points from Wine & Spirits Magazine, will be poured at both of the Top 100 Tasting events.
About González Byass USA
González Byass USA is a Chicago based importer for a strategically selected portfolio of fine wine and spirit brands from around the world including Spain, Chile, Italy and Austria.
González Byass USA also represents a number of international wineries in the US market including from Austria Domäne Wachau, and from Italy Pranza, Caldora, Cantine Cellaro, Vesevo, Vigneti Del Salento and Tenute Rossetti. In addition, Harveys Bristol Cream and Fundador Brandy de Jerez and El Recuerdo and Señorio mezcals were recently added to the portfolio, as well as Mexican brandies from Pedro Domecq: Presidente and Don Pedro.
For further information, please visit: http://www.GonzalezByassUSA.com.
Media Contact
Rebekah Polster, Gonzalez Byass USA, +1 917-583-5958, rebekah@donnawhitepr.com
SOURCE Gonzalez Byass USA