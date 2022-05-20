Northeast Ohio business BJ Garlic helps you grow your own gourmet garlic and sells their own home-grown garlic, giving you a great experience from seed to spoon.
OBERLIN, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In October 2021, the website CustomCulinary.com indicated a noticeable increase in the use and adoration of garlic. According to the site, the use of garlic scapes as a menu ingredient had increased 150% over the course of the year, while 80% of respondents indicated they "like" or "love" garlic. The site also indicated that parmesan-garlic pizza sauce was the second-fastest growing sauce in popularity. A month previously, Yahoo reported that garlic was a hot topic on TikTok (or #FoodTok as food-related posts are called).
The rising trend in garlic popularity, especially gourmet garlic, inspired the owners of BJ Garlic, located in Oberlin, Ohio, to extend their garlic crop to Dragon's Breath, which they purchased in 2021. BJ Garlic offers many types of garlic chefs prefer, including:
- Chesnok Red Garlic: This garlic bulb is sugary sweet, which makes it perfect for roasting. Its unique purple color also adds vibrancy to any plating.
- Aglio Rosso Garlic: A hardneck Creole heirloom from Italy, it offers a rich and mellow flavor.
- Romanian Red Garlic: This type of garlic is popular with chefs because it is hot and spicy. It can add a kick to sauces, including bbq.
- Georgia Crystal Garlic: This white varietal offers a clean and crisp flavor that makes it perfect for stir-fries.
"We have always prided ourselves on our diversity of hardneck garlic," says owner Jacob Campbell. Last season we offered 21 varieties and we are looking to do the same in 2022. But we knew, based on the way the wind was blowing, that we were ready to expand."
The 2021 season was the first in which BJ Gourmet Garlic offered Dragon's Breath garlic after the acquisition of the Dragon's Breath brand of culinary garlic. Campbell's goal is to expand further into unique but sought-after varieties of culinary garlic with the Dragon's Breath farm. The Northeast Ohio business grows all of its garlic naturally without the use of pesticides and insecticides. Each seed is hand-planted, hand-picked, and cured in the BJ Garlic barn.
"We are excited that everyone is starting to love garlic as much as we do, of course," says Campbell. "What's really fun is people not only are enjoying eating garlic and using it in recipes, they also are having fun growing their own garlic from our seeds. It's a nice feeling to know our gourmet garlic is growing all around Northeast Ohio."
BJ Garlic makes available everything from full hardneck bulbs, gourmet garlic, scapes by the pound, dried garlic products, garlic seasonings, and garlic seed for growing. The company sells out of the most popular brands early in the season and accepts online pre-orders that will ship September 1st. It is best to order as soon as possible to ensure you will receive the varieties you are looking for.
"Garlic is a great plant," notes Campbell with a smile. "It's hearty, which makes it a perfect crop for Northeast Ohio's inconsistent weather patterns. The bulbs can last five or six months, and the tastes span everything from sweet to spicy. It's versatile from start to finish."
To learn more about BJ Garlic, visit bjgarlic.com.
