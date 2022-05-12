Dishwasher Safe, Infinitely Reusable and Made in the USA
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- govino, the company that created the category for reusable and sustainable, polymer-based "go anywhere" wine glasses in 2008, announces the introduction of its newest product line, "BEST govino EVER," targeted to the on/off-premise, winery retail and direct-to-consumer markets. Featuring a smooth, polished lip and govino's award-winning, patented thumb-notch design, BEST govino EVER delivers as close to a crystal-like experience as possible in settings where glass isn't practical. As the next generation of govino - the only shatterproof glasses engineered expressly for the sensory enjoyment of wine - BEST govino EVER is highly durable, dishwasher safe, and made to be used for years to come. The BEST govino EVER line is made in the USA, as are all govino products.
"BEST govino EVER grew out of the success of our original Festival govino line, which is still in high demand at upscale events and festivals where the focus is reuse. These venues include Coachella, Taste of Vail, and Vina Robles Amphitheatre, to name few. Since our inception in 2008, customers have been asking us to produce a govino glass that could withstand the rigors of domestic and commercial dishwashers, yet still maintain the elegant look and feel of our original govino "go anywhere" wine glass," says govino founder and President Joseph Perrulli. "Thanks to expert craftsmanship and engineering right here in the US, we've accomplished that goal. The BEST govino EVER product line can be used for years to come, adhering to our sustainability initiatives. We believe reuse truly is the greatest form of sustainability and we are excited to be working with partners who share that same ethos."
BEST govino EVER is comprised of 100% Tritan by Eastman, a US-made, BPA-free polymer which provides an elevated clarity and structure similar to fine crystal, yet is totally shatterproof.
Joining Perrulli as partners in govino are second-generation luxury Napa Valley vintners Erik Nickel, of the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards, and KR Rombauer III, of the eponymous Rombauer Winery.
"As a member of a multi-generational family of growers and vintners, I am passionate about the care and future of our environment. govino's commitment from day one to producing a durable, reusable and recyclable crystal-like glass that allows for the enjoyment of wine anywhere aligns with what I consider to be best business and personal practices. BEST govino EVER provides an elevated wine drinking experience that fits with our mantra of reuse and sustainability," says Nickel.
Available in 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes and packaged in both two-packs (MSRP $12.95) and four-packs (MSRP $24.95), BEST govino EVER is sold at wineries and retailers nationally including Whole Foods, BevMo and Total Wine. The retail pack sizes, as well as bulk singles for on-premise service, are also available in the online shop at govino.com.
Later this year, govino will introduce a newly designed Champagne glass into the BEST govino EVER product line. Plans to include new designs for beer and spirits are also underway.
