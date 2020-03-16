JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic owned food company, has a longstanding history of donating millions of pounds of food in times of disaster and desperate need through the company's global program Goya Gives. In anticipation of the financial impact caused by the Coronavirus epidemic, Goya donated 18,225 meals to students of six New York City high schools including Food and Finance High School, High School of Hospitality Management, Facing History High School, Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction, Manhattan Bridges High School, and P.S. 138 District 75 School.
As city schools begin to take precautions, New York City families are already starting to feel the burden at home. "We understand that this is going to be a tough few weeks for many and we wanted to help support families and students during this time, who often only eat a healthy meal while attending school," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "We're prepared to do our part and help in any way we can."
Each student at all six high schools will receive a bag filled with a 5-pound bag of Goya rice, a 1-pound bag of Goya black beans, a 1-pound bag of Goya pink beans, and two 16.9-ounce tetra of Goya coconut water. "Goya is providing comfort and sustenance in a time of great uncertainty for our students and their families. Goya's generosity reminds us that in a time of crisis, we all have a role to play to address the needs of at-risk families," said Nan Shipley, Board Chair of the Food Education Fund.
Goya executives donated the first round of donations to all students at the Food and Finance High School on Friday, May 13, 2020. The remainder of the food donation will be distributed over the next week to students.
About GOYA
Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.
